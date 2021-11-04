You have permission to edit this article.
High School Player of the Week: Dillon White

Northview quarterback Dillon White rushed for 185 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 155 yards and another score as the Knights beat Evansville Reitz 49-28 on Oct. 29 to move into their sectional football championship game.

