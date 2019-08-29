You are the owner of this article.
High School Player of the Week: Dane Andrews

Dane Andrews

Aerial attack: West Vigo senior Dane Andrews guns the ball down the field during the Vikings' matchup against North Central in Farmersburg on Friday night, Aug. 23, 2019.

West Vigo's Dane Andrews passed for 222 yards and five touchdowns Friday as the Vikings opened their 2019 season with a 40-8 win over North Central. The senior quarterback completed 15 of 22 attempts without an interception. West Vigo's home opener is this Friday against Crawfordsville.

