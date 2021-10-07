You have permission to edit this article.
High School Player of the Week: Damon Sturm

Damon Sturm

Terre Haute North's Damon Sturm beats the tackle by a South opponent as he runs into the end zone and scores during the Patriots' 20-14 win on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Memorial Stadium.

Damon Sturm returned from an injury to lead Terre Haute North to a 28-21 Conference Indiana football victory at Southport on Oct. 1, 2021. Sturm rushed for 198 yards, including a 96-yard touchdown run, and also caught a 65-yard touchdown pass.

