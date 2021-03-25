You have permission to edit this article.
High School Player of the Week: Connor Davis

  • 1 min to read
Parke Heritage's Connor Davis

Player of the Week: Connor Davis of Parke Heritage. Parke Heritage's Connor Davis scores against host Riverton Parke on Jan. 29, 2021.

Connor Davis got his Parke Heritage team off to a great start March 20 with 10 points and five rebounds in the first quarter and the Wolves never trailed the rest of the way in a 40-36 win over Southridge at the Class 2A Washington Semistate. Davis finished with a team-high 14 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

