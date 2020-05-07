Free access to breaking news is sponsored by Dorsett Automotive

High School Player of the Week: Connor Davis

  • 1 min to read
Connor Davis

Behind the arc: Parke Heritage junior Connor Davis puts up a three during the Wolves’ win over West Vigo earlier this season at Parke Heritage Middle School.

Connor Davis represents Parke Heritage as this week's Player of the Week. The 6-foot-4 junior was a force in the middle all year long for a team that was still alive in postseason play when the season was canceled.

Tags

Recommended for you