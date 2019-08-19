Claire Thrift

Tribune-Star/Austen Leake Locked in: Terre Haute North's Claire Thrift watches her ball soar towards the green on a par 3 hole at Forest Park during Thursday's match.

Claire Thrift of Terre Haute North shot an 84 Saturday at the Terre Haute South Invitational at Rea Park to lead the Patriots to a fourth-place finish. Thrift had the best score among Wabash Valley competitors.

