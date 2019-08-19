Tribune-Star/Austen Leake Locked in: Terre Haute North's Claire Thrift watches her ball soar towards the green on a par 3 hole at Forest Park during Thursday's match.
Austen Leake
High School Player of the Week: Claire Thrift
Claire Thrift of Terre Haute North shot an 84 Saturday at the Terre Haute South Invitational at Rea Park to lead the Patriots to a fourth-place finish. Thrift had the best score among Wabash Valley competitors.
Stephanie Ann Kimball, 59, of Terre Haute, formerly of Paris, Illinois, died August 17, 2019, at her residence. Visitation 4 to 6 p.m. CDT Thursday at Templeton Funeral Home, Paris. Memorials to Heart to Heart Hospice or charity of your choice.
