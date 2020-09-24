You have permission to edit this article.
High School Player of the Week: Carter Edney

Carter Edney

Carter Edney of North Vermillion ran for 230 yards and three touchdowns and also threw a touchdown pass on Sept. 18 as the Falcons broke into the win column with a 35-16 victory at Riverton Parke.

 Tribune-Star file/Austen Leake

