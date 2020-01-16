High School Player of the Week: Caleb Swearingen

  • 1 min to read
Caleb Swearingen

Contested: Northview junior Caleb Swearingen drives through the lane during the Knights’ game against West Vigo on Dec. 13, 2019 in West Terre Haute.

With his team trailing by 12 points in the second half on Jan. 11, Northview's Caleb Swearingen took over. In addition to a team-high 18 points, he caused a turnover in the final seconds to get the ball back for the Knights and scored the winning basket at the buzzer for a 52-50 win over Owen Valley.

