High School Player of the Week: Cade Bryan

Cade Bryan

Grab those boards: Northview's Cade Bryan pulls down a rebound during the Knights' win over Parke Heritage in December 2019 in the fourth game of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic at Terre Haute North.

Northview's representative on the high school basketball Player of the Week list is Cade Bryan, one of the senior leaders for a team that won more games in 2019-20 than in the previous two seasons combined.

