You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free access to breaking news is sponsored by Dorsett Automotive

High School Player of the Week: Brody Whitaker

  • 1 min to read
POTW 122820 WHITAKER BRODY

Player of the Week: Brody Whitaker of Greencastle.

Greencastle's Brody Whitaker scored more than half his team's points as he got 28 in the Tiger Cubs' 53-50 upset over Linton on Dec. 26 in the Wabash Valley Classic.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you