High School Player of the Week: Brevin Cooper

Player of the Week: Northview's Brevin Cooper shoots over the Edgewood defense during the Owen Valley Sectional championship on March 6, 2021, in Spencer.

Northview senior Brevin Cooper had a career-high 32 points in leading the Knights past West Vigo on March 3, added 15 plus four steals in a win over Brownstown on March 5 and had 11 points, a game-high eight rebounds and 7-for-8 free throw shooting in the fourth quarter on March 6 as Northview beat Edgewood for the Class 3A Owen Valley Sectional championship.

