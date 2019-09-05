You are the owner of this article.
High School Player of the Week: Brandon Hazzard

Brandon Hazzard
Tribune-Star file

Brandon Hazzard of Riverton Parke had 170 yards rushing, caught passes for 24 more yards, scored two touchdowns and had 14 tackles last Friday as the Panthers beat Fountain Central 22-20. It was the first win over the Mustangs since 2005 for Riverton Parke, which plays South Vermillion this week.

