High School Player of the Week: Blake Neill

POTW 122922 BFIELD NEILL

Bloomfield's Blake Neill takes an open shot during the Cardinals' game against Linton on Dec. 29, 2022 at Terre Haute North.

 Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza

Bloomfield freshman Blake Neill hit a school-record 11 3-pointers on Feb. 10 as Class A's top-ranked Cardinals routed Washington 73-45.

