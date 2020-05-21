Free access to breaking news is sponsored by Dorsett Automotive

High School Player of the Week: Averi Davidson

Averi Davidson

Make it tough on their shooter: North Central's Averi Davidson tries to drive between Linton's Haley Rose and Audrey Burgess during the Thunderbirds' loss on Dec. 19, 2018 in Linton.

Averi Davidson is the North Central representative for Player of the Week. She is one of three three-year starters who led the Thunderbirds to the sectional final as freshmen, the sectional championship as sophomores and the regional final as juniors.

