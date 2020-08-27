You have permission to edit this article.
High School Player of the Week: Anthony Garzolini

Anthony Garzolini

Eyes on the prize: South Vermillion sophomore (on Aug. 19, 2019) Anthony Garzolini finds his receiver during a scrimmage against Terre Haute North.

South Vermillion junior Anthony Garzolini completed 9 of 11 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score as the Wildcats beat Covington 48-6 in their season opener Aug. 21.

