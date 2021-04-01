You have permission to edit this article.
High School Player of the Week: Alex Barnaby

Alex Barnaby

Double hustle: West Vigo's Alex Barnaby, left, celebrates a double play with teammate Adalynn Funk during the Vikings' 21-5 win over the host Terre Haute North Patriots on March 24, 2021.

West Vigo's Alex Barnaby went 5-for-5, including three home runs, as the Vikings defeated Terre Haute North 21-5 in their softball opener on March 24, 2021. Barnaby, who is headed to Evansville to play softball, also had 5 RBIs in the contest.

