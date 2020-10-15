You have permission to edit this article.
High School Player of the Week: Adam Andres

Adam Andres

Physical field: Terre Haute South's Adam Andres collides with North's Cameron Beadle during the annual North-South game Aug. 26, 2020, at South.

Of the five goals Terre Haute South scored last week in winning its first boys soccer sectional since 2015, Adam Andres was involved in four of them. Andres had two goals and two assists in the two matches as the Braves beat Martinsville 3-1 and defending champion Bloomington South 2-1.

