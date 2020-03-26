High School Athlete of the Week: Zayda Hatfield

Zayda Hatfield

Going up: Terre Haute South junior Zayda Hatfield puts up a three during the Braves’ game against Bloomington North on Jan. 11, 2020 at South.

The second in the series of high school basketball representatives from Wabash Valley schools is Terre Haute South junior Zayda Hatfield, whose performance as the Braves beat Terre Haute North may have been the individual Wabash Valley highlight of the past season.

