High School Athlete of the Week: Kylee Stepp

Kylee Stepp

Letting it fly: West Vigo junior Kylee Stepp puts up a shot during the Friday night sectional semifinal game on Feb. 7, 2020 between the South Vermillion Wildcats and the Vikings at Owen Valley.

Kylee Stepp is West Vigo's representative for this week's honors. A three-year starter and still just a junior, Stepp led the Vikings to improvement throughout the season, culminating with a runner-up finish at the Class 3A Owen Valley Sectional.

