High School Athlete of the Week: Haley Sakbun

  • 1 min to read
Hayley Sakbun

Flying: Terre Haute South's Haley Sakbun practices at the Vigo County School Corp. Aquatic Center.

Terre Haute South sophomore Haley Sakbun earned a trip to the girls state swimming finals for the second straight year, repeating as sectional champion in both the 200-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle on Feb. 8 at Avon.

