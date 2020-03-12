High School Athlete of the Week: Caleb Swearingen

  • 1 min to read
Caleb Swearingen

Keeping it close: Northview's Caleb Swearingen muscles his way through the Owen Valley defense and scores in the final minutes of regulation during the Knights' overtime win at the Edgewood sectional on March 4, 2020.

Northview's Caleb Swearingen scored 50 of his team's 98 points in sectional play, getting 30 — including Northview's last 10 in regulation time — in a 56-49 overtime win over Owen Valley on March 4, then adding 20 on 8-for-10 shooting in a 57-42 loss to Edgewood on March 6, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you