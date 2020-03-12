High School Athlete of the Week: Caleb Swearingen

Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing this afternoon. High near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.