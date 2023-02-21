At a rate of nearly one NCAA tournament berth every two years with 10th-year coach Mitch Hannahs at the helm, Indiana State baseball hasn’t experienced a wet spell like this since the 1980s.
The program registered six tourney bids from 1979-89. After a 1995 Missouri Valley Conference tourney title, fanned on 16 appearances.
Former coach Rick Heller ushered the Sycamores back into the postseason in his third year in 2012.
Hannahs took over two years later, and teams have made the tourney three times, in 2014, 2019 — lone MVC tourney hardware and NCAA regional finalist, and in 2021, a second at-large spot.
“I’m pleased with where [the bar is] at,” he said. “Our guys know that if we are not in a regional playing postseason baseball it’s not a great year for us. I think when we started as a staff in 2013-14, with [associate coach] Brian Smiley, who is still with us and the coaching staff at the time, one of the things we talked about was Indiana State sneaks up on you about every four years.”
“We didn’t want to be that, he added. “We wanted to be the team year in and year out that can play with anybody in the country and can sneak up on people.”
The Sycamores (1-1), who fell to Iowa after a walk-of 11th-inning grand slam and beat Quinnipiac in Port Charlotte, Fla., over the weekend, return a litany of key hitters aiming for the top of the order.
“I think initially the amount of experience we have coming back on the field…we have a fair number of guys who got a lot of at-bats for us last year, played a lot,” Hannahs said. “We are not plugging a lot of guys into the lineup. That’s somewhat comparable to the better teams we’ve had.”
Hannahs said the key to his contingent being effective in the box is forcing pitchers to deploy several sequences, which ultimately leads to openings for hits as new pitches cycle in.
Opposing squads will have to size up sophomore Randal Diaz, who is ready to anchor the infield. The starter played first and third base.
“He’s one of the better position players we’ve had in our program for some time,” Hannahs said. “He has a chance to play at a high level. We are glad he’s on our team.”
The Puerto Rican will be the focal point in the one- or three-hole, he batted .304 and was a .525 slugger.
“He’s going to step into that role of being pitched differently,” Hannahs said. “When you are a new guy that first year, you get challenged a lot because there are some older guys that have been around and they are the guys that get the breaking balls and the changeups.”
“Because he had a lot of success, about midseason last year, he was seeing more a mix when he was hitting,” he added. “A pretty good mixture of fastballs, sliders, changeups.”
Behind the plate, junior Grant Magill kindled chemistry with slingers as catcher the previous two years.
He had an elite .994 field percentage in 350 chances, and was named to the preseason conference team.
Senior Seth Gergely, an outfielder, was a second-team all-MVC pick and made the all-defensive team last year.
“In terms of defending center field, maybe as good as there is in the country,” Hannahs said of Gergely.
Hannahs said he sometimes likes to stagger right and left-handed hitters to balance the lineup. Junior Josue Urdaneta has led off at points, Gergely will move up.
Junior Matt Jachec, a conference preseason selection, will see a lot of time on the hill after notching a 2.88 ERA last year through 97 innings and went 9-2 while posting 80 strikeouts.
“On the mound, when you have a feeling that you have a couple quality starters…looking back at those teams that had a lot of success we were able to do that a with a bit of offense one through nine and solid defense and three good starters with a very dependable closer,” Hannahs said.
After him, another righty, senior Connor Fenlong, has logged 77.3 innings and gone 4-4 with his last win coming two years ago.
“For all the guys, the one thing we seem to have is good arms,” Hannahs said. “I think getting guys out maybe earlier than we have in the past. Sometimes when you are pretty rock solid on the mound you don’t take a look at guys or get guys in and out. We need to use more guys down here on this first trip. There are guys after Matt and Connor that are very capable.”
Hannah said there is competition for the featured third slot on the bump and the fourth for midweek games.
The team will look to lock down a consistent closer ahead of MVC play.
Junior Cam Edmonson, a southpaw, threw in 2020 before getting injured and sophomore Cole Gilley, lefty sophomore Jared Spencer, junior Joey Hurth and sophomore Brennyn Cutts were other pitchers Hannahs named.
Softball: Bringing back key cogs
The Sycamores have six of nine starters in the fold that trotted out against Illinois State in the MVC tourney ouster.
Junior Isabella Henning and senior Annie Tokarek are the three and four hitters in the lineup, according to sixth-year coach Mike Perniciaro. Tokarek batted .300 last year and boasts 22 career homers, which is third in program history.
“We recruit talented players,” Perniciaro said. “Now it’s their job to step up and take the opportunity and go with it.”
Henning, an Owensboro, Ky. native, garnered first-team all-league honors while batting .372 and a team-high 40 RBI. She made third team all-region National Fastpitch Coaches Association in the Midwest.
“She’s had two really good seasons, our biggest thing with Isabella is to try and not do too much,” Perniciaro said. “Sometimes when players have that early success they feel like they got to put pressure on themselves to live up to that.”
He said her level-headiness is a factor.
Senior Lexi Benko will be a fixture in the circle.
“The best thing about Lexi … she has been through [it], she is a fourth-year senior and she went through some growing pains as a freshman. Every year she has improved.”
In 30 starts last year, she touted a 14-15 mark with a 2.73 ERA. She, like her fellow hurlers, will look to force outs with soft contact from opposing bats.
The Sycamores are 3-2 and already had a total of five games canceled after the first two weekends.
In the season-opening win against James Madison on Feb. 10, Benko pitched a 2-0 shutout with seven strikeouts, four hits allowed and two walks.
Also worth noting, sophomore Lauren Sackett tossed a five-inning no-hitter in her first collegiate start Saturday, an 8-0 decision over Maine in the Chattanooga (Tenn.) Challenge. The former Northview High School standout struck out eight batters, walked one and hit one with a pitch.
Junior Abi Chipps will be in the middle of the infield at second base and is versatile, Perniciaro said. She made the all-defensive MVC team last year after 76 putouts, and nine errors in 52 starts.
Fifth-year senior Olivia Patton will hit leadoff for a second straight year and return to center field. Last year, her .309 on-base percentage and hitting average of .275 regressed from the previous two seasons.
Left fielder Danielle Henning, twin of Isabella, started last year and hit .258, and senior Kaylee Barrett and freshman Morgan Goodrich are battling it out for the right field spot.
Freshly minted full-time starters include fifth-year senior TeAnn Bringle, third baseman, who went yard in the opener, and junior Kennedy Shade will be at shortstop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.