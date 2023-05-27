Fighting more adversity before the match than during it, Sullivan managed to blank previously undefeated Centerville 5-0 in the Center Grove Semistate for girls high school tennis Saturday afternoon.
That means coach Wes Kirk's Golden Arrows (21-1 in dual matches) will advance to the IHSAA state quarterfinals. They'll take on the NorthWood-Fishers winner from the Homestead Semistate at noon Friday on Carmel's courts.
On Saturday morning, three Sullivan senior team members went through graduation ceremonies in Sullivan. So the start time of the semistate match already had been pushed back from noon to 1:30 p.m. Then with the drive time to Greenwood factored in, the possibility of the three Golden Arrows — No. 1 singles player Hanna Burkhart, No. 2 singles player Paige Chickadaunce and No. 1 doubles partner Maggie McCammon — arriving in time for a 1:30 match appeared less than certain.
That's when the owner of a private plane stepped in to help. Asked not to be identified, according to Kirk, the man flew the three seniors from Sullivan to Greenwood to ensure they would be ready to compete in the match.
"They were transported by car from the [Greenwood] airport to Center Grove [High School]," Kirk told the Tribune-Star by phone afterward. "It was some creative problem-solving on behalf of the parents and the administration."
If the three players had been forced to choose between graduation ceremonies and the semistate tennis match, it would not have been an easy decision.
Fortunately for them, it was not necessary.
"All three of them are excellent students," Kirk pointed out. "Two of them [Burkhart and Chickadaunce] are valedictorians."
Thank goodness for the Arrows, who may have had to use back-up players to start against Centerville if the three seniors had not showed up in time.
"They got a nice round of applause [from fans, teammates and coaches] when they ran onto the courts," Kirk said of the three seniors, whom he estimated got in 25 minutes of warmups before the match started.
When all was said and done, Sullivan had swept all three singles matches and both doubles matches in straight sets. Chickadaunce, who has not lost a match since the 2021 state finals, improved her season record to 24-0. Burkhart is now 19-4.
"I’m so proud of how we all played today," Burkhart said following the celebratory evening parade in downtown Sullivan. "The girls played with heart and battled hard for every point. Most importantly, I’m so proud of how everyone believed in themselves.
"Going into the state finals, we are going to do what we have been doing all along. We are going to work hard, have fun and make happen what we can make happen."
Regarding the unique transportation issues that preceded the semistate match, Burkhart didn't mind. In fact, she enjoyed most of it.
"It was a little hectic and sad to have to leave our graduation early without our classmates," she admitted. "But I am just so grateful to all our administrators and people who allowed us to get to experience both. We couldn’t have achieved this win without them. The support from our community has just been outstanding and wonderful to experience. I know it really lifts our team’s spirit and pushes us to work even harder."
Centerville finished 23-1.
"They were a good team," Kirk said of the Bulldogs from eastern Indiana. "I just think we played great at every position [Saturday]."
This is the second time in the last three years that Kirk's Golden Arrows have captured a semistate title in girls tennis. Two years ago, when the seniors were sophomores, they won the semistate before losing to Avon in the state quarterfinals.
For Sullivan to emerge with the 2023 state title, three more victories will be required, starting with Friday. The state championship match is slated for 2 p.m. Saturday at Center Grove.
And if you haven't figured it out yet, there is no class system in IHSAA tennis.
