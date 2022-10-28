Pike Central scores in final seconds, upsets West Vigo 22-15

Host Pike Central, seemingly content to set up for a potentially tie-breaking field goal in the final seconds of a Class 3A high school football sectional game Friday night, connected on a 26-yard touchdown pass with 24 seconds left instead and beat West Vigo 22-15.
The Vikings had only trailed for 17 seconds in the game prior to that, and for awhile seemed to have things under control defensively.
But leading 15-7, West Vigo failed to convert a fourth-down play deep in Charger territory in the final seconds of the third quarter.
Pike Central drove 81 yards in 13 plays and got a touchdown and a game-tying 2-point conversion. Then, after a 57-yard Rhyan Shaffer punt pushed the home team back to its own 3-yard line, the Chargers drove again.
“We kind of fell apart on those drives,” coach Aaron Clements of the Vikings said after the game.
Neither team could move the ball early, and the two punters combined to average nearly 50 yards per kick.
Just past the midpoint of the second quarter, an interception and return into Pike Central territory by West Vigo’s Tyree Cuffle seemed to have the visitors ready to take the lead, but a penalty call — that Clements would like to have explained to him sometime — kept the Charger drive alive and they scored on a touchdown pass two plays later.
On the first play after the kickoff, however, Kaleb Marrs threw over the top of the Pike Central defense to speedy Eli Roach, who scored on a 70-yard play. Shaffer’s 2-point conversion run had the Vikings ahead 8-7 and it stayed that way until halftime.
On the first drive of the third quarter, Cuffle got an interception that wasn’t called back, returning it 74 yards, and West Vigo led by eight.
After a defensive stop, the Vikings drove the ball for more than six minutes but failed to convert a fourth-and-5 situation at Pike Central’s 19-yard line, and the two Charger marches began.
The first one was kept alive on a miracle fake-punt pass, and the second one included a 49-yard breakaway run by Pike Central’s Braden Howald — Ryan Cobb making a touchdown-saving tackle — that got the home team out of the situation created by Shaffer’s punt.
With the clock winding down, kicker Peyton Howald entered the game with less than 30 seconds to play. He came in as a receiver, however, and caught the game-winning throw.
“We just didn’t make plays when we needed to,” Clements said afterward. “We let a lot of things slip through our hands, and we ended up on the wrong end of it.”
The Vikings completed a 4-7 season in Clements’ first year.
“I want to thank the seniors for what they’ve done,” he concluded. “This is a really, really hard way to go out.”
West Vigo 0 8 7 0 — 15
Pike Central 0 7 0 15 — 22
PC — Braden Howald 24 pass from Matthew Meadows (Peyton Howald kick), 4:41 2nd
WV — Eli Roach 70 pass from Kaleb Marrs (Rhyan Shaffer run), 4:24 2nd
WV — Tyree Cuffle 74 interception return (Kyson Daugherty kick), 8:41 3rd
PC — B.Howald 6 run (Meadows run), 7:26 4th
PC — P.Howald 26 pass from Meadows (P.Howald kick), 0:24.1 4th
WV PC
First downs 12 17
Rushes-yards 30-107 35-145
Passing yards 132 198
Comp-Att-Int 6-13-1 10-14-1
Return yards 77 40
Punts-avg 3-51.3 4-44.8
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 5-45 8-66
Individual statistics
Rushing — WV: Ryan Cobb 8-44, Brock Higgins 8-35, Shaffer 7-17, Jacob Dewey 4-11, Marrs 2-2, Preston Montgomery 1-minus 2. PC: B.Howald 8-83, Jagar Dent 11-49, Nate Kell 4-8, P.Howald 3-5, Meadows 9-0.
Passing — WV: Marrs 6-13-1, 132 yards. PC: Meadows 8-12-1, 144; Dent 1-1-0, 44; P.Howald 1-1-0, 10.
Receiving — WV: Roach 3-83, Montgomery 3-45, Shaffer 0-4. PC: P.Howald 3-85, B.Howald 3-51, Connor Loveless 3-44, Dent 1-18.
Next — Pike Central (3-8) plays in its first-ever sectional championship game against either Gibson Southern or Owen Valley. West Vigo finished 4-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.