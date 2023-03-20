Indiana State had three shots at a potential game-winning basket in the final seconds against Eastern Kentucky in the second round of the College Basketball Invitational. Those shots didn't fall, though.
In Monday's game, ISU had the ball with 13.9 seconds left in overtime and trailing EKU by one inside Ocean Center.
After a quick timeout at halfcourt, ISU worked the ball around the arc as junior Xavier Bledson dribbled to the left wing for a fake handoff and found senior Courvoisier McCauley with a backdoor pass. After pressure forced McCauley under the hoop, he dished it to sophomore Julian Larry in the right corner.
Larry swung a pass to the right of the key to senior Cooper Neese, who sized up a long-range jumper before taking it to the goal after a shot fake. His first attempt was blocked as he tried to hang in the air in the lane and lift his shot over two defenders. The ball froze and came right back to him, wide-open in the lane, and his subsequent bunny shot hit the back iron but wouldn’t drop.
As Bledson contested for the second rebound, the ball was tipped to the top of the key to freshman Robbie Avila. Avila pumped and fired a shot, but he short-armed the potential game-winner.
The Sycamores lost 89-88. They finished the season with a 23-13 record.
“Trying to get [McCauley] isolated on the left side, he made a great play, he had three guys collapse on him,” Neese said.
“He made a great play to [Larry], [Larry] swung it one more to me, made a great play. I probably could have shot it, didn’t want to settle, tried to go in, it bounced right back to my hands and I missed a shot I make 95% of the time. It is a layup. The ball gets tipped out to Robbie, Robbie has to put a tough one up.”
The Colonels (22-13) were spurred by junior Denvontae Blanton’s game-high 32 points. He had nearly all the offense running through him in the final five minutes of regulation and overtime.
Senior Isaiah Cozart grabbed three clutch offensive rebounds in the final 2:28 that resulted in the forward's putback, a 3-pointer by Blanton and two free throws to win the game with 19 seconds left.
Cozart, who had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds — including six on the offensive end, got Blanton in position by getting the ball after Blanton temporarily lost his dribble on the side and the shot clock wound down. Cozart got it back to him for a 30-footer and 88-87 lead with 1:13 left.
Then, 18 seconds later, Neese, who had 17 points and nine rebounds in his school-record 137th game as a Sycamore, sank a 3-pointer for ISU's final lead and his final triple donning the Blue and White.
Cozart's free throws won the game. He gained possession as the ball was tipped in the lane by several players and he was fouled by senior Cameron Henry as he went up.
“You [have] got to find a way to make a play,” Indiana State coach Josh Schertz said. “Cozart is a remarkably good offensive rebounder.”
Henry finished the game with 12 points, six rebounds and eight assists.
The Sycamores scored the first two buckets of the closing half to take a nine-point edge. It was a continuation of a run that began with 0.6 seconds left in the first half and Neese at the charity stripe.
The sixth-year veteran, who secured six rebounds in the first 20 minutes, led the team with 10 first-half points, including four free throws on five shots to close the half. He was hit attempting a 3-pointer and EKU coach A.W. Hamilton received a technical foul.
In the first half, single-digit leads evaporated quickly for both squads.
The Colonels mounted a 22-6 run to snatch the momentum and a 65-58 advantage with 11:05 remaining. EKU converted 5 of 6 field goals on high-percentage looks, uncontested at the rim, to close the spurt.
ISU struggled to defend its goal as EKU’s deflections led to runouts. The Sycamores stopped getting the shots they created earlier, and turnovers plagued their confidence.
The best team in nearly a decade for the Indiana State program didn’t succumb to the slump. They went 8 for 9 from the floor after that as the game went down to the final seconds.
Henry and Avila, who 15 points and six rebounds, looked for their shots from the outset and connected on a combined 7 for 7 from the floor for 16 points in the first half.
Henry channeled his Swiss army knife versatility and his playmaking even had variety. With 11:03 left in the half, he drove into the lane in transition and kicked it to McCauley for a left corner trey, Henry’s fifth assist.
McCauley had 17 points.
Henry made a bounce pass from midcourt that led Neese for an uncontested layin. This was the difference at the break, as ISU led 47-43.
Henry’s vision produced an assist as he backed his defender down in the post to a cutting senior Cade McKnight at the rim.
The Sycamores led 35-27 with 5:46 left in the opening half after back-to-back baskets on the break by Bledson.
Within 43 seconds, the Colonels cut through the margin and went ahead 20 seconds later with a run of 10 unanswered points.
Sophomore Jayson Kent had a dunk in the open floor on a pass from Bledson as the teams traded points on four possessions.
