Indiana State signed its first two freshmen-to-be under new coach Josh Schertz.
Gary's Quimari Peterson and Hoover, Ala.'s Cameron Crawford officially signed with the Sycamores on Friday. The basketball signing period opened on Wednesday.
Peterson, the first ISU signee out of Lake County since Mike Jovanovich in the early 1990s, averaged 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals for a Gary West team that pushed eventual 4A state champion Carmel to overtime in a semistate loss.
The 6-foot-1 guard was a 1,000-point scorer for the Cougars and was the 2021 Northwest Indiana Times Player of the Year.
“Quimari is a winner, a leader, a motivator and a supreme competitor. He impacts winning at an extraordinarily high level, and his imprint is felt all over the game,” Schertz said in an ISU release. “He will bring tremendous energy and toughness into our program and I am so happy that he decided to be a Sycamore.”
Crawford, a 6-3 guard, averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals at Spain Park High School in Alabama and shot 42% from 3-point range. Spain Park advanced to Alabama's 7A Final Four and Crawford scored 24 points and had 12 rebounds in a quarterfinal victory.
He was Shelby County Player of the Year and chosen second-team All-State by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
“I am really excited to get the opportunity to coach Cameron,” Schertz said. “He combines terrific length with high levels of athleticism and feel, on top of that he is a gym rat which will allow him to fit seamlessly into our culture."
Depending on the status of returning players or players who use a free year of eligibility, ISU has at least three scholarships left to fill.
