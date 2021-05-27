Persistent Windom emerges triumphant in Hulman Classic

During the previous 50 Tony Hulman Classics, only a select few drivers have won the race on three occasions: Cary Faas, Levi Jones and now Chris Windom, who snagged his third career rifle and second straight, following a spirited duel Wednesday night at the Terre Haute Action Track.
Windom, a resident of Canton, Ill., assumed the lead from race-long leader Justin Grant with four laps remaining, which included a mix of wheel-to-wheel contact for both, broken hearts for one party and pure ecstasy for the other when all was said and done at the conclusion of the 30-lap main event.
Furthermore, Windom became the fourth driver to win consecutive Hulman Classics, joining Steve Butler (1987-88), Levi Jones (2008-09) and Robert Ballou (2015-16), while his seventh career USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car win at Terre Haute moved him to within one of Gary Bettenhausen and Jack Hewitt as the winningest driver in the history of the half-mile track.
However, in the present tense, akin to the 2020 season, the Hulman Classic provided a Shangri-La of sorts for Windom and his Hayward Motorsports/NOS Energy Drink – B & H Contractors – AMSOIL/DRC/Claxton Mopar. For the second straight year, the event played host to the team’s first series win of the year.
“We’ve been trying to win a race all year long,” Windom exclaimed. “We've been so close. The crew has worked so hard to get us into this position. To put this car into victory lane here again, especially at the Hulman, is really cool.”
Windom’s nemesis throughout was Grant, who started from the pole, while Windom began his journey from the sixth position. Grant built a commanding lead of nearly two seconds by the 10th lap, while simultaneously Windom was working on Kyle Cummins for the runner-up spot, which he secured by diving underneath Cummins at the entry to Turn 3.
As soon as Windom raced into second turn, Grant’s interval over Windom melted like an ice cube in the sun as Windom caught up to Grant’s tail tank within three laps and commenced the pair’s negotiation through the back end of the field as they passed under the crossed flags signifying the halfway point.
As each opportunity at the lead flashed before Windom’s eyes, it was as if somebody slapped his hands to keep him out of the cookie jar. First getting caught behind a lapped car on Lap 18, then blasting the turn four cushion on Lap 19, Windom was relegated to constantly catching and regrouping rather than catching and passing for the time being.
With nine laps remaining, Windom found the clearance to a pathway to get by Grant. Windom set up a slider halfway down the back straightway and dove underneath Grant, up to the top, between turns three and four. Grant refused to let his guard down and ran his line without letting Windom occupying any of his space. That resulted in Windom sliding over the turn four curb and coerced him into having to play catch-up once more.
“I think we had, by far, the car to beat,” Windom believed. “It was just track position. Once I got to second, he was almost a straightaway up. Lapped traffic was so tough because he’d slide a guy and I’d have to follow him and lose time and I’d have to run him back down. It was all about slide jobs and trying to time it the right way. At this place, you get strung out so fast. You can’t follow a guy when he slides a guy. You’ve got to try to keep your momentum up and carry speed to get back to him in the next corner. You’ve got to go the opposite direction of where the other guy goes.”
Grant, a previous Don Smith Classic and Jim Hurtubise Classic winner who was in the midst of pursuing his quest in joining Windom and Chase Stockon as fellow winners of “the big three” USAC National Sprint Car events at Terre Haute, had fended off every challenge presented to him by Windom. That is, until Lap 27.
Windom, mimicking his first attempt to pass Grant in Turn 3 five laps earlier, threw the slider once again. However, the outcome found a completely different result the second time around. Windom’s right rear tire and Grant’s left front tire connected, sending Grant entirely airborne before landing on all fours, kissing the concrete wall, and powering on, albeit in the second position while Windom overtook first and sped away to an ultimate 2.607-second advantage and a surefire cinch to take the checkered flag at that point.
“That was such a fast-paced race,” Windom remarked. “I ran Justin down three or four times. I slid him once and he crossed me back over. It was so slick down there. The second time I went to slide him, I got super-backed into it and I backed up into the front of him. I’m sorry to get into him there, but he would say the same thing. We’re out here racing for a living and not out here to make best friends with everybody.”
With Windom having the checkered in sight exiting Turn 4 on the final lap, the race was relegated to a halt with 15th-running Chase Johnson flipping into the outside Turn 4 wall/fence just in front of Windom. That brought out the red flag and created a green-white-checkered scenario with Grant directly behind Windom on the ensuing restart.
Windom’s restart was smooth as silk as he shot away to a healthy advantage instantaneously while Grant’s dreams crumpled in Turn 2 as he bumped the cushion, lost ground from second that ultimately dropped him back to fifth. All the while, Windom ran away with it to collect his 29th career USAC National Sprint feature win by a 1.939-second margin.
Windom’s win moved him into 16th on the all-time series win list alongside Kevin Thomas Jr. His victory total surpassed the total of 28 possessed by Don Branson, A.J. Foyt, Levi Jones and J.J. Yeley.
Tony Hulman Classic for USAC sprint cars
Wednesday night at Terre Haute Action Track
Fast qualifier — Brady Bacon 19.495.
First heat (eight laps, top four transfer to feature) — Chase Stockon, Robert Ballou, C.J. Leary, Cole Bodine, Tye Mihocko, Bacon, Anthony D’Alessio, Nate McMillin NT.
Second heat (eight laps, top four transfer to feature) — Kyle Cummins, Chris Windom, Nick Bilbee, Jake Swanson, Charles Davis Jr., Brandon Mattox, Sterling Cling 2:44.588.
Third heat (eight laps, top four transfer to feature) — Kevin Thomas Jr., Max Adams, Mario Clouser, Davey Ray, Chase Johnson, Logan Seavey, Brandon Morin, Matt Goodnight 2:47.348.
Fourth heat (eight laps, top four transfer to feature) — Justin Grant, Riley Kreisel, Mitch Wissmiller, Tanner Thorson, Matt Westfall, Brian VanMeveren, Paul Nienhiser, Dan Clodfelter. NT.
Semi-feature (12 laps, top six transfer to feature) — Seavey, Davis, Bacon, Westfall, Johnson, Mihocko, Nienhiser, Cling, Mattox, VanMeveren, Goodnight, McMillin, Morin, Clodfelter 4:19.929.
Feature (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) — Windom (6), Cummins (3), Bacon (9), Thomas (7), Grant (1), Leary (4), Ballou (15), Swanson (13), Kreisel (5), Seavey (10).
Thorson (22), Stockon (8), Bodine (11), 14. Davey Ray (2), Westfall (17), Bilbee (19), Clouser (20), Davis (12), Mattox (24-P), Nienhiser (23-P), Johnson (14), Mihocko (18), Wissmiller (21), Adams (16) NT.
(P) = Provisional starter
**Brady Bacon and Anthony D’Alessio flipped during the first heat. Chase Johnson flipped on Lap 30 of the feature.
Feature lap leaders — Laps 1-26 Grant, Laps 27-30 Windom.
USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship points — Bacon 835, Grant 800, Thomas 766, Ballou 718, Windom 717, Leary 691, Thorson 648, Swanson 645, Stockon 487, Nienhiser 472.
