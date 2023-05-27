With a slim 2-0 edge with two outs in the top of the ninth, Parker Stinson stepped into the batter’s box for a colossal at-bat.
The bottom-of-the-lineup sophomore batter proceeded to fall behind 0-2 in the count.
Indiana State was playing in the late game of a doubleheader after it choked away a three-run advantage with two outs in the bottom of the ninth in the first game Saturday to Evansville.
Stinson made sure the perfect storm didn't repeat.
Stinson hammered a base-clearing double to the corner of the left field to spur a 6-0 win as the regular season champs secured their first Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title since 2019 at Bob Warn Field in Terre Haute.
“He didn’t give in,” ISU coach Mitch Hannahs said. “That was a huge moment for our club.”
Sophomore Randal Diaz of ISU (42-15) was the tournament's Most Outstanding Player, followed with a single to plate Stinson for an insurance run.
"Randal is an amazing person, he's an amazing player, as well," junior second baseman Josue Urdaneta said. "We talk a lot about any situation of the game. He's doing a pretty good job."
Diaz slayed on title day. The Puerto Rican clipper went a combined 5-for-9, three runs and two RBI to guide the Trees.
He was sure-handed at shortstop; his ninth error of the year dropped him to a .964 fielding clip. The ground he covers makes him a constant cushion for the team.
At one point, his range extended to the middle of center field for a fly ball while he was backpedaling for a grab.
Junior Cam Edmonson sustained the shutout to seal the Sycamores' crown.
The lefty closer went 4.2 innings and thwarted the Aces for three hits, one walk and eight strikeouts.
“The guys were down,” Hannahs said. “The guys had the wind knocked out of them. It took a lot to recover and get ready to play, but they did a wonderful job. [They] definitely [had] the heart of a champion, unbelievable...the resiliency.”
Like much of this campaign, the Sycamores' command slinging the ball proved lethal.
Needing four wins in four days, the strength of its four starters shined.
No. 1-3 pitchers junior Matt Jachec, senior Connor Fenlong and senior Lane Miller got wins. True sophomore Brennyn Cutts put ISU in position for a 4-0 sweep for the title.
Cutts logged a career-high 6.1 frames with five hits, two earned runs, three walks and two strikeouts.
Lefty sophomore Jared Spencer took the hill for the first time since May 2, against Illinois, in Cutts' relief.
After retiring the first two batters of the ninth, to log two innings, the worst-case scenario for ISU played out on the diamond.
The lead was squandered as Spencer allowed his first hit and walked his first two hitters.
Then, UE's first baseman Chase Hug smashed a walk-off grand slam.
In one swing, the Sycamores went from needing one out, to having to outscore UE (37-24) during over the course of the next nine innings and accompanying 27 outs — in the nightcap.
"We kept fighting," Diaz said. "That can happen. That's baseball. That's a good game of baseball, that's a great team. We have to be better pitch-by-pitch, inning-by-inning."
The late game produced that pushback from the Trees. It began with the prowess of sophomore starter Simon Gregersen.
He went 4.1 innings with three hits, a walk and fanned six hitters.
Sunday night, the Sycamores find out if they are hosting an NCAA Tournament regional next week. The draw for matchups takes place Monday.
Junior Adam Pottinger, junior Grant Magill, sophomore Luis Hernandez and senior pitcher Connor Fenlong made the all-tourney squad.
The Sycamores’ resolve on Saturday prods them into the national tournament.
“It took a while, I think the biggest game changer was the play of Simon Gregersen,” Hannahs said. “Starting on the mound and doing what he did. If he goes out and gives up a couple of runs early we may get run over since they had all the momentum. I thought that was the big difference.”
