As Indiana sophomore quarterback Michael Penix Jr. stretched for the pylon at the goal line, years of frustration hung in the balance.
Indiana had been oh-so-close in so many quests for statement wins over decades, including a heartbreaking one-point loss to Tennessee in the closing minutes of the Gator Bowl the last time it took the field in January.
This time, Indiana finished.
Penix reached the pylon with the ball to complete the 2-point conversion, lifting the Hoosiers (1-0) to a thrilling 36-35 overtime win against No. 8 Penn State (0-1) in a game that featured more plot twists than a John Grisham novel.
In the process, the Hoosiers pulled off a win against their highest-ranked opponent since knocking off No. 5 Purdue in 1967 and first win over a top-10 team since beating No. 9 Ohio State 31-10 on Oct. 10, 1987.
Penix said he had the option to go to Stevie Scott or Whop Philyor on the 2-point try but with both blanketed in tight coverage, chose to take off himself for the game-winning play.
"All I saw was opportunity,” Penix said. “Opportunity to go out and show the world the Indiana Hoosiers, what we’re all about."
Penix struggled for much of the game. He was under 100 yards passing heading into the fourth quarter but with the game on the line, made all the plays needed to pull off the upset. First, with IU trailing 28-20 with 1:42 left, Penix led IU on a game-tying, 75-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 1-yard TD run and 2-yard run with the defense spread on a 2-point conversion attempt to force overtime.
Then after Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford put the Nittany Lions ahead 35-28 with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Parker Washington to start overtime, Penix hit IU senior wide receiver Whop Philyor with a 9-yard touchdown pass to cut Penn State’s lead to 35-34.
At that point, Indiana coach Tom Allen had made his mind up he was going to go for two to win the game.
"One play to win it,” Allen said. “We’ve been close, and I’m sick and tired of being close.”
It was the first win for Indiana against a ranked team under Allen and the first over a ranked opponent since knocking off No. 17 Michigan State 24-21 in overtime on Oct. 1, 2016. For a season opener delayed to the coronavirus pandemic, it was worth the wait.
“I believe in this team,” Allen said. “I’ve believed in the past. I just knew we’d have the confidence to finish and the talent to finish and the depth to finish, all the things that you have to have to win games like this.”
Penix’s game winning heroics almost didn’t happen. Indiana scored 10 points off three Penn State turnovers in the first half, and behind a pair of touchdown runs from junior running back Stevie Scott, jumped to a 17-7 halftime lead.
An interception by junior cornerback Jaylin Williams led to a 34-yard field goal from Charles Campbell early in the second quarter, and an interception by junior safety Jamar Johnson and 18-yard return down to Penn State’s 4-yard line led to a 2-yard Scott touchdown run.
But Clifford led Penn State on a second-half comeback. Clifford scored on a 35-yard touchdown at the end of the third quarter to cut Indiana’s lead to 17-14. Then, after a 49-yard Campbell field goal put Indiana up 20-14 with 13:18 left, Penn State took its first lead since the second quarter when Clifford connected with Jahan Dotson on a 60-yard touchdown pass, putting the Nittany Lions up 21-20 with 2:30 left.
Indiana turned the ball over on downs on its next possession, with Penix being sacked twice by Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney. Penn State took over at Indiana’s 14-yard line, and the Hoosiers left the middle of the field open, allowing Devyn Ford to score on a 14-yard touchdown run with 1:42 left to get the ball back. IU had just one timeout left. Had Penn State chosen not to score, it could have run out the clock and won the game.
“What we wanted to do was get as much as you can and sit down,” Penn State coach James Franklin said.
Indiana nearly made a critical mistake when, with 22 seconds left, an attempted squib kickoff by Jared Smolar was recovered by Penn State at midfield. Clifford drove Penn State down to the 40-yard line, but a 57-yard field goal attempt by Jordan Stout at the end of regulation fell short.
Jake Pinegar also missed two field goal attempts for the Nittany Lions, including a 24-yard attempt at the end of the first half that bounced off the left upright.
Penix finished the game 19-of-36 for 170 yards, but his confidence wasn’t shaken despite being inconsistent throughout the game.
“When we had to have it, he made the play,” Allen said. “That’s what great players do, when the game is on the line.”
The game-winning play came down to a booth review, but officials ruled the ball hit the pylon as Penix stretched it out. In some angles, the ball looked like it landed an inch short of the pylon, but replay officials didn’t determine there was enough evidence to overturn the conversion call on the field.
"As soon as I saw that pylon go down, I knew what time it was,” Scott said. “I knew it was in there."
