Visiting West Vigo had a good defensive game plan and performance Tuesday night in Vigo County series high school basketball at Terre Haute North.
Unfortunately for the Vikings, the Patriots were even better defensively, including a second-quarter shutout that propelled the Patriots to a 60-36 victory.
Both teams showed considerable improvement over their previous games, a Viking loss at Northview on Friday and a North win over Vincennes Lincoln on Saturday.
But the difference for the Patriots — “defensively, the last two games this group’s been much better,” coach Todd Woelfle said after the game — came in the shooting department. With Alex Ross going 5 for 5 from long range to lead the way, North shot 60% for the game and never less than 50% in any quarter.
“They shot the ball incredibly well,” West Vigo coach Joe Boehler said after the game. “We knew they were probably due.”
“Tonight we were good in both halves offensively,” Woelfle agreed.
“We moved the basketball much better, we took good shots, and because of that we shot a high percentage . . . it was nice for everyone to see the ball go in the hole.”
The two coaches were formerly assistants on Jim Jones’ staff at North, which makes watching a North-West Vigo game entertaining for a neutral observer. Each team knows the other one’s plays and sets, and both benches are usually vocal about what their defenses should expect.
“I feel like we know each other very well,” coach Boehler said after the game. “I thought we took away a lot [of what the Patriots wanted to do]. They just knocked down the shots.”
There were just six missed shots in the first quarter as the defenses made the offenses very deliberate. North’s Bryson Carpenter assisted on three 3-pointers by his teammates and hit a long shot himself; his pass to Ethan Scott late in the first quarter led to Scott’s long jumper that stretched North’s lead to 12-8 and, as it turned out, started a 22-0 run.
Scott also got the last basket of the first quarter and had five points, two assists, a steal and a block in the second period. Chris Owens added a nine-point second quarter, and the lead was 31-8 at halftime.
The Vikings actually won the third quarter, but in the first three minutes of the fourth period were outscored 13-5 even though they didn’t miss a shot.
“For three quarters, I thought we played decent,” coach Boehler said later, “but in the second quarter we fell apart and that’s when the game was decided.”
“We had a motto all week in practice: ‘Get better every day,’'' Carpenter said after the game. “Keep building on what we have, trying to figure things out. We finally clicked [offensively] and we played excellent defense.”
“We’ve been getting better daily,” Scott agreed, “and our defense in the first half was really good. All night we defended well and that’s our bread and butter.”
Alex Ross led North with 15 points and Scott added 14, missing just one shot himself. Owens added 11 for the Patriots, while Zeke Tanoos led the Vikings with an efficient 15-point game.
