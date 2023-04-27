Chris Mundy noted Thursday evening that his assistant coaches and some of his Terre Haute North High School softball players have often chided him for not bunting more.
So when the Patriots trailed visiting Terre Haute South by two runs and got their first two players on base in the bottom of the seventh, and with a sophomore in the eighth spot in the batting order making just her second varsity start at the plate?
"I did think about it," the Patriot coach said after the game. "But it's easier for me to talk myself out of bunting than it is for me to talk myself into it."
Good decision, in this case. That sophomore, Lucy Gibson, hit the first strike she saw in the seventh for a towering three-run, walkoff homer, and the Patriots kept the Glove Trophy with an 11-10 Conference Indiana win.
"I was just hoping I could get a hit, because I knew my team needed one," Gibson said a few minutes later. "I was very nervous, but really excited. I had tons of adrenaline."
Going into the top of the fifth inning, every half inning but one had been scoreless, with North scoring four times in the third on a double by Drew Bolen and a three-run homer by Kara Salmon.
"We go up 4-0 and I was thinking about the momentum we were going to have," Mundy said afterward. "Then [the Braves] fought back — not a surprise to me — and it became a game of runs." Both possible meanings of the word "runs" were appropriate in this case.
South got six hits in the top of the fifth (12 in the last three innings) to take a 6-4 lead. Kyar McVey had two bunt singles and a stolen base in the inning, Lexi Kinzer drove in a run, Marlee Loudermilk hit a hustle double for two RBI and Peyton Simmons hit a go-ahead two-run homer before the final run scored on an error.
"I was proud [the Braves] didn't fold," South coach Dwayne Stout said afterward. "We have a good lineup, top to bottom. That's our identity."
South added two more runs in the sixth — Loudermilk, red-hot by this time, driving in one and scoring the other — but the Patriot hitters came through in the clutch in the bottom of the inning.
North had runners at second and third with two out — and a South error had prolonged the inning — when Zoey Jukes singled for two runs, North pitcher Cami Burk got her fourth hit of the game and Bolen — a homer shy of the cycle — tripled to tie the score.
McVey legged out another infield hit in the seventh and was at second with two out when Loudermilk came up again with what by now was an expected result: hitting an RBI single to break the tie, then scoring on a double by South pitcher Maddy Griswold. Simmons was walked intentionally, and a fly ball to deep center was hauled in to end the inning.
An error opened the door in the bottom of the inning, and Maddy Ramey — 2 for 2 with two walks — singled to set the table for Gibson.
"We needed to make more plays," Stout concluded afterward. "We didn't make a lot of errors [and there were some gems, two by third baseman Izzy Light] but there were plays that we could have made.
"We hit well, we ran the bases well and we kept the pressure on North," Stout continued, "but sometimes it comes down to who's the home team [and has the last at-bat]."
"We're an offensive team," Mundy said of his Patriots, "and in the seventh inning I said in the dugout, 'If we get back to the top of the lineup, we're gonna win this game.' It turned out that we didn't need to get that far."
With the win, North remains in contention in a tight Conference Indiana race, although the Patriots are trailing in a conference game that has yet to be completed. South suffered its second conference loss; a win could have given the Braves — with some help — the championship.
"That's what really stings," Stout said.
