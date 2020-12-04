Some words that describe Terre Haute North’s boys basketball team at their best after their season-opening 69-54 win/loss at Evansville Central?
Pesky is a big one. The Patriots made the Bears uncomfortable all game long. Organized is another. North’s half-court offense, in which it put four on the perimeter, but rotated the one player inside, worked well. Deep jumps to mind. Eight different Patriots scored before halftime … and the one that didn’t is prolific Matt Gauer, who didn’t have to.
There was a lot to like on Friday at Central’s gym.
“For an opening game there were things we can work on and it wasn’t perfect, but we did a lot of good things. Those adjectives you described are spot-on,” North coach Todd Woelfle said. “We played well together and shared the basketball. To come on the road after a long bus ride? I’m pleased for this group.”
Every North player who played scored. Mark Hankins led the way with 19 points. Caden Mason added 12.
“There’s a lot of balance in the scorebook. That’s good as it makes us harder to guard. We can play all kinds of combinations and lineups,” Woelfle said.
North never trailed in the first half, thanks in large part to an impressive 3-point shooting burst out of the gate. The Patriots hit five of their first six 3-point attempts, with Caden Mason and Mark Hankins draining two apiece. What also made North stand out was its pesky defense.
The Patriots are not blessed with size – Hankins is the tallest player on the roster at 6-foot-5 – but North makes up for that by harrying ball-handlers. Sometimes North trapped, sometimes North didn’t need to in the face of the Bears’ nervousness with the ball, but the Bears turned it over six times in the opening quarter. Two of those giveaways led directly to Hankins conversions that built the North lead to 20-8. Hankins scored 10 in the first quarter.
The Patriots’ lead peaked at 13 twice in the second quarter as several other players – Nolan White, Nas McNeal, Colin Frank, Dylan Ingle among them – got into the North flow as starters Mason, Hankins, Makhi Johnson, Bryson Carpenter and Gauer got going.
The only slip came in the final minute of the first half. Central guard Daelin Mears got more aggressive forcing turnovers out of North’s under-sized guards and he had two steals that led directly to Bears buckets in a 6-0 Central run to end the half that cut North’s lead to 34-29.
North rebuilt its lead thanks to twin runs in the third quarter. An 8-0 run was fueled by 3-pointers drained by Gauer and Hankins. Another 7-0 run occurred at the end of the period, aided in part by a Central technical foul. The Patriots scored all but two of the points at the line to take a 51-37 lead.
North controlled a foul-marred fourth-quarter, though Central put the pressure on again late to pull within eight. The Bears were their own worst enemy as they missed seven of their first eight free throws in the quarter and converted just 11 of 28 overall.
“In the half-court [offense], we did a good job. We turned it over and had some transition buckets [bringing the ball up the floor],” said Woelfle, who was still more glass half-full than empty. “I’m pleased with a lot of things, but especially getting an opening night win.”
North is back at it tomorrow in its home opener as Bedford North Lawrence visits. The only bad news that came out of the game was that Carpenter and Johnson were both hobbling towards the end of the game. They are questionable for tonight’s game.
