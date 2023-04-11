Terre Haute North’s high school baseball team was one out away from an impressive win in its home and Conference Indiana opener Tuesday night at Don Jennings Field.
It took a Bloomington South baserunning mistake for that final out to be recorded, however, and by that time the visiting Panthers had scored seven two-out runs in the top of the seventh inning for an 8-6 win.
“Games like this are frustrating,” coach Scott Lawson said afterward, reminded of a few other past games that the Patriots let slip away. But the rest of the game gave the Patriot coach plenty of hope for the future.
Cam Judson pitched out of a bases-loaded, one-out situation in the second inning and a second-and-third, one-out situation in the fourth — helped by third-out defensive gems by first baseman Kendall Gregg and shortstop Nate Millington — and North got its first run in the third inning when Noah Bray reached on an error, eluded a rundown to stay at third base three batters later and scored on Gregg’s ground out.
It was 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth after Kyler Dixon and Briar Goda led off with singles and Bryson Carpenter hit a monster home run almost to the junior varsity soccer field.
Bloomington got a run in the top of the sixth, but the Patriots got two in the bottom of the inning when Austin Black led off with a homer, Bray doubled and Goda got an RBI single.
“Not a whole lot to complain about most of the game,” Lawson said later.
“Our timely hitting was better today . . . and we did a lot of good things offensively.”
Judson had the game under control for more than six innings, keeping the Panther batters from getting comfortable by being effectively wild and making big pitches when he needed them. “He had a really good summer and fall,” Lawson agreed.
Then came the seventh inning, which started innocently enough with a popup, a one-out walk and a strikeout. Then two Panthers got hits, cutting the lead to 6-2, and Judson hit a batter — his third HBP of the game — to load the bases. That was also his 100th pitch, Lawson said, and the Patriot bullpen was called on.
A two-run single cut the lead to 6-4, and a walk reloaded the bases. A popup that should have ended the game was dropped when two Patriots collided — now it was 6-5 — and another walk brought in the tying run. A passed ball put the visitors ahead, and another wild pitch made it 8-6, although the third out came when a second Panther tried to score on the play. Sam Glotzbach’s one-out single was all that North could muster in the bottom of the inning.
BLOOMINGTON SOUTH (AB-R-H-RBI) — Waldon 2b-ss 4-0-0-1, Osborne rf 3-1-1-0, Zalesky p-2b 3-0-1-0, Blevins ss-3b 4-1-1-0, Arnett dh 3-2-2-1, Thompson 3b 0-0-0-0, Gann p 0-0-0-0, Wright cf 1-1-0-0, Reinhart lf 4-1-3-2, Elkins 1b 0-0-0-1, Conrad pr 0-1-0-0, Ridner c 3-0-0-0, Adams ph 1-1-0-0. Totals 26-8-8-5.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (AB-R-H-RBI) — Dixon c 4-1-2-0, Goda rf 4-1-2-1, Carpenter cf 4-1-1-3, Gregg 1b 4-0-0-1, Judson p 2-0-0-0, King p 1-0-0-0, Glotzbach 3b 4-0-1-0, N.Millington ss 4-0-2-0, Black dh 4-1-1-1, Long 2b 0-0-0-0, Bray lf 3-2-1-0. Totals 34-6-10-6.
Bl. South 000 001 7 — 8
TH North 001 032 0 — 6
E — Zaleski, Blevins 2, King. LOB — BS 8, THN 7. 2B — Reinhart, Bray. HR — Carpenter, Black. SH — Wright, Zaleski. SF — Elkins.
Bl. South IP H R ER BB SO
Zaleski 5 8 6 5 0 2
Gann (W) 2 2 0 0 0 1
TH North IP H R ER BB SO
Judson 6.2 7 5 4 3 7
King (L) 0.1 1 3 0 2 0
HBP — by Judson (Arnett), by Zaleski (Judson), by Judson (Wright), by Judson (Wright). WP — Judson 2, King. PB — Dixon. T — 1:58.
Next — Terre Haute North (3-2, 0-1 Conference Indiana) hosts Plainfield on Friday. Bloomington South is 6-2 and 1-0.
