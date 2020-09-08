Senior Night was going well for Terre Haute North for one set of high school volleyball Tuesday night.
But after winning a first set that didn’t seem as close as its 25-23 score made it appear, the Patriots had a bad second one and never really recovered, losing the final three sets 25-14, 25-23, 25-14 and dropping a Conference Indiana match to visiting Bloomington North.
Patriot libero Keely Davis achieved one milestone with her sixth dig, giving her 1,000 for her career, and she got that out of the way midway through the first set. But she got just five more the rest of the way.
So maybe the visiting Cougars learned not to hit the ball her way. Or maybe the first set was a result of an early lead by the Patriots while Bloomington North junior Kyla Kante was in the back row.
Kante, daughter of former Indiana State frontcourt standout Djibril Kante, isn’t nearly as tall as her father but probably jumps better, at least in terms of hang time. And in the last three sets she was one of the puzzles the Patriots couldn’t solve.
“I think we kind of got caught up in Senior Night,” was the explanation of coach Shelby Reed of the Patriots. “Bloomington North is a very good team, and when they came out fighting it kind of shocked us a little bit.”
The Patriots had a 6-4 lead in the first set on a kill by Chloe Southard, and then Southard stepped to the service line and picked up five more quick points for a seven-point advantage.
The Cougars made several runs, but each time the Patriots countered. The visitors’ last run, five straight points, cut a 24-18 lead to 24-23, but then they hit the ball out of bounds to give the set to the Patriots.
The shock that Reed spoke of may have come early in the second set. A Patriot error and a four-point service run by Kante — including two aces — had the Cougars out to a 5-0 lead and it was the home team having to fight from behind the rest of the way. It was 15-13, but then Bloomington North scored nine straight points — an 8-0 service run by Sophie Fruchey — and the Patriots were buried.
The third set was obviously going to be crucial and it was close most of the way. The Patriots seemed to be gaining some traction by building leads of 13-11, 15-13, 17-14 and 18-15, but then the Cougars scored eight of the next nine points.
Trailing 23-19, the home team fought back. An ace by Morgan Adams, a kill by Ellie Staggs and a block by Southard tied the set at 23-23, only to have a service error and a block that dropped out of bounds give the last two points to the visitors.
And after falling behind 2-0, the Cougars took over the fourth set too. Kante had a six-point service run that made the score 7-2 — and serving is by no means the best thing she does — and again it was uphill the rest of the way.
The Patriots crept within 10-7, then gave up three straight points. It was 14-10 and 16-12, but then the visitors ran away.
“It was a rough night,” said a red-eyed Davis after the match. “Everyone played their hardest, and with their heart.”
Milestone No. 2 for the senior libero is several matches in the future.
“I’m excited I got this milestone,” Davis said. “I need, maybe 130?, for the career record.”
Bloomington North=23=25=25=25
Terre Haute North=25=14=23=14
Highlights — For Terre Haute North, Victoria Elden had 15 assists, 3 digs, 5 points and an ace; Carly Mason 12 assists, 2 digs, 5 points and 2 aces; Morgan Adams 2 digs, 11 points and 6 aces; Keely Davis 11 digs, an assist and 5 points; Chloe Southard 4 blocks, a kill, a dig, 9 points and 2 aces; Braxton Shelton 10 kills, 3 digs and a block; Ellie Staggs 10 kills and 2 blocks; Payton Ferency 5 digs and 2 points; Grace Krawiec 4 kills and a block; Ella Bell 3 kills and 2 blocks; Julia Ross a kill and a block; and Jodee Barnes a dig.
For Bloomington North, Kyla Kante had 15 kills, a block, many digs, 18 points and 5 aces and Nat Burns had 38 assists, a kill, a block, 5 points and 2 aces.
JV — Bloomington North won 25-18, 23-25, 15-8.
Next — Terre Haute North (9-5, 1-2 Conference Indiana) hosts Mooresville on Thursday. Bloomington North is 5-4 and 2-1.
