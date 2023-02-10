Terre Haute North is never going to be flashy or spectacular on the basketball court, but one thing the Patriots always are is tough.
Todd Woelfle's squad fought off illness for a couple of key players and the presence of 6-foot-8 Vanderbilt recruit J.Q. Roberts on Friday night in recording a 58-57 victory over a Bloomington North team with an impressive résumé.
The Cougars entered the game 12-3 on a nine-game winning streak, with their only losses to powerful Fishers, Center Grove and Southport.
Yet through it all, Woelfle's squad did what it does best — remain together.
"The kids were very disappointed with the way we played on Tuesday night [in a loss at Robinson]," Woelfle said. "I'm so proud of all of them for the way they bounced back. They stayed together even when things got tough and we got down by a few.
"We kept talking about getting stops and scores and we were able to do that," Woelfle added. "They really executed our stuff and we had very unselfish play. It's just a great win for this group."
With starting guard Chris Owens limited to just a few minutes by illness and key reserve Jayden Wayt not seeing any action, the Patriot rotation played more minutes than usual.
The hosts led 12-6 after one quarter, but the Patriots cut the deficit to 16-13 midway through the second quarter on an Ethan Scott basket.
Roberts then started a 6-0 run with a basket that put the Cougars up by nine, and North could only cut that margin to 24-17 at halftime.
North utilized point guards Bryson Carpenter and Kam Baker to guard Roberts, who towered nearly a foot above each of them, with acceptable results. Roberts had just four quiet points in the first half, but made his presence felt more after intermission.
A steal and a dunk, a driving layup, an alley oop dunk, a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer by Roberts helped Bloomington North keep its lead at 37-31 with 1:43 left in the period.
The Patriots matched the Cougars blow for blow, getting contributions from several different players in racking up 22 third-period points.
Scott hit a three and a two and Carpenter added a free throw, with Owens getting a key basket on a putback at the buzzer to bring North within 40-39 at the final stop.
Isaac Ross hit a pair of treys in the first half of the final period to help keep North within one at 48-47 before a Lucas Vencel hoop put Bloomington North up 50-47 with 3:04 left.
Baker hit a pair of free throws and Scott converted an "and one" 3-point play to give North the lead at 52-50 with 2:17 left.
Scott, whose energy reserves had to have run out a quarter or two before this stage of the game, found enough left to hit a pair of free throws with 1:02 left for a four-point lead.
The Patriots would never relinquish the lead, getting two free throws each from Owens and Alex Ross in the final minute to sew up the win.
In all, North shot 17-24 from the line but 9 of 11 in the final period.
Scott missed a pair with 2.2 seconds left for the only blemishes, but they didn't matter.
"We haven't shot free throws well, but we hit 'em big tonight," Woelfle said, beaming.
Scott finished with 20 points, taking the brunt of physical defense employed by the Cougars.
"Ethan's an undersized post and he battled tonight," Woelfle said. "He battles every night, but really did a great job tonight. Just staying with it and being physical. It was gonna take a total team effort in order to get this done because they have a tremendous player."
Kavish Reddy had 11 points, all in the first three quarters, to support Scott while Isaac Ross added 10.
The Patriots (14-7) host a strong Decatur Central team Saturday night.
