The five-year high school basketball series between Terre Haute North and Evansville North has been a strange one, especially from a Patriot perspective, so maybe Friday night’s conclusion shouldn’t have been that much of a surprise.
Trailing 43-39 at the midpoint of the fourth quarter and struggling offensively the entire game to that point, the host Patriots got the game’s last 15 points for a 54-43 win that let all but one of the team’s seniors — including managers Joelin Brown and Trey Wallace — get on the court for at least a few seconds.
(Senior manager Jackson Hunt took one for the team. With just two extra jerseys available, he let Brown and Wallace have the glory.)
The Patriots shot 36% from the field for the game — and that was after a slight uptick in the fourth period — and never seemed to have the game under control, maybe because of the efforts of getting the senior players their moments of glory, including an altered starting five.
The visiting Huskies — who had won the North-North meetings the last four seasons by three points, two points and five points, plus a five-overtime game three years ago — hadn’t trailed in the second half and had scored four in a row.
That’s when coach Todd Woelfle called a timeout for the Patriots with 4:33 left in the game.
Kavish Reddy was fouled with 4:01 left and that started the chain of events. The player who fouled him was whistled for a technical foul, so Reddy hit both his free throws, Isaac Ross hit the two from the technical foul to tie the game, and North got the ball back.
The score was still tied with 1:29 left when Isaac Ross broke it with a 3-pointer, and Ethan Scott sneaked behind an Evansville North player for a steal moments later. Scott was fouled, hit both for a five-point lead, and the youthful — but very dangerous — Huskies didn’t handle adversity well. They took two bad shots, leading to three Patriot free throws after the rebounds, and coach Jason Roach of the visitors called a timeout with 20.5 seconds left to allow the Patriots to make substitutions. One of the subs was Damon Sturm, sidelined all season with a football injury, and the Huskies allowed him to shoot — and make — a 3-pointer, which led to the managers getting their time.
“It’s always nice to win on Senior Night,” Woelfle said afterward, “especially when everyone has a chance to get in the game — and we had so many of them. I’d like to thank coach Roach for his classy gesture allowing Damon Sturm an opportunity to take a shot at the end.
“Damon has told me for four years that he’s a shooter,” Woelfle joked, “but I’m not sure he called ‘glass’ [on the banked-in shot he hit].”
Isaac Ross wasn’t one of the senior starters, but he wound up leading all scorers with 22 for the Patriots. Reddy scored 11 and Scott eight, while junior point guard Brayden Huebner had 15 points, 6-foot-3 freshman forward Bryson Chapman had 13 and 6-6 junior Cayden Gehlhausen had 12 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots for the visitors.
“Good team win for us going into the tournament,” Woelfle said, “a total team effort.
“We will need to be at our best next Friday against Brownsburg.”
