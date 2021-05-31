When the first two hitters in a high school baseball team's batting order reach base eight straight times and score six runs, that team is usually in pretty good shape.
That was the case for Terre Haute North on Monday morning at the Class 4A Plainfield Sectional as the Patriots handled the host Quakers 10-2 in the first semifinal game.
Cade Moore was 3 for 3 with a walk, scoring all four times. Caden Mason was 4 for 4, scoring twice and also driving in two runs, and thanks to those two the Patriots jumped ahead to stay in the first five minutes of the game.
Their back-to-back singles in the top of the first were followed by a two-run double by Bryson Carpenter and an RBI single by Will Egger. The 3-0 lead became 4-0 in the second inning when Moore walked with two out, stole second and scored on Mason's second hit.
"It helps when you get off to a good start," coach Scott Lawson said after the game. "We had some good at-bats and put some numbers up."
Moore didn't allow a baserunner in the first two innings, but Plainfield got a run in the bottom of the third on a leadoff single, a sacrifice fly, a wild pitch and a tap in front of the plate on which the runner scored when Egger threw to first.
"I couldn't get my curveball like I wanted, and it's been my best pitch lately," said Moore, also handling the mound duties for the Patriots. "It was scary the first three or four innings."
Moore could relax a little after the top of the fourth, however. He and his teammate's answered that Plainfield run with five of their own, even though just one ball left the infield.
Seth Tetidrick led off with a walk, and with one out Moore got an infield hit when his smash hit the first-base bag. Mason followed with an infield hit of his own, a wild pitch brought in the first run and Carpenter walked to re-load the bases. Then Egger hit a grand slam, and suddenly it was a 9-1 game.
"It was a fastball inside, and I was able to turn on it," the North catcher said after the game. "I got it over the fence, even though I didn't think it was going to make it."
The game never got much closer and Moore pitched a two-hitter, but that doesn't mean it was without tension.
In the bottom of the fourth, Plainfield's second hit was followed by a hit batter. One out later a fly ball to short right field fell when two outfielders collided, but Reece Bradley had the presence of mind to get a force at second base for the second out and shortstop Tyler Will ended the inning by scooping up a smash off Moore's glove and throwing out Bryce Pax at first.
The Quakers then scored without a hit in the fifth on two Patriot errors and had a runner at third with just one out. Will came through again, ranging into left field and battling the sun to catch a popup, then firing home to keep the runner at third from scoring. It turned out better than that, because third baseman Jace Ross cut off the throw and made a diving tag for the double play.
"That was a great heads-up play," Lawson said. "[Will] did a really good job today. Cade did a great job on the mound, kept [the Quakers] off the bases, and defensively we helped him out a little bit."
North got its final run in the sixth with the usual suspects involved. Moore singled, went all the way to third on an errant pickoff throw and scored on Mason's fourth hit.
"I kept getting behind in the count," said Mason in describing his first 4-for-4 day of the season, "but I stayed confident, saw the pitches and put them in play."
Late Saturday afternoon the Patriots still didn't know who they'd play in the championship game. Avon and Brownsburg battled through 10 innings and used a lot of pitchers before the Bulldogs won 7-4.
"We're taking the momentum we've had the last couple of games, and hopefully will come out champions," Egger said.
"One more," Moore agreed. "We have all the energy and camaraderie going for us."
"We haven't won a sectional since I've been at North," Mason concluded. "It will be really exciting if it gets to that point."
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (AB-R-H-RBI) — Moore p 3-4-3-0, Mason cf 4-2-4-2, Carpenter 1b 3-2-1-2, Egger c 4-1-2-5, Cottrell of 4-0-0-0, Ross 3b 2-0-0-0, Karr dh 4-0-0-0, Will as 0-0-0-0, Tetridick 2b 2-1-0-0, Morlan ph 1-0-0-0, Bradley from 3-0-0-0. Totals 30-10-10-9.
PLAINFIELD (AB-R-H-RBI) — Klein as 3-0-0-0, Martin 2b 2-0-1-0, Hrbek c 2-0-0-0, Knoll 1b 3-0-0-0, Monday 3b 3-0-0-0, Birke pr 0-0-0-0, Pax from 3-0-0-0, Harris dh 3-1-1-0, Gendron p 0-0-0-0, Holsclaw p 0-0-0-0, Scott p 0-0-0-0, Burkhardt cf 2-1-0-0, Hessong of 2-0-0-1. Totals 23-2-2-1.
Terre Haute North=310=501=0=—=10
Plainfield=001=010=0=—=2
E — Hessong, Hrbek, Ross 2, Scott. DP — THN 1, Plainfield 1. LOB — THN 4, Plainfield 3. 2B — Carpenter. HR — Ross. SH — Burkhardt.
Terre Haute North=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Moore (W)=7=2=2=1=1=6
Plainfield=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Gendron (L)=1.2=5=4=4=1=2
Holsclaw=1.2=2=4=4=3=3
Scott=3.2=3=2=1=0=2
HBP — by Moore (Hrbek), by Scott (Ross). WP — Moore, Holsclaw 2. T — 2:01.
Next — Terre Haute North (15-11) moved into the championship game against Brownsburg. Plainfield finished 15-13.
