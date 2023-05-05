In high school baseball’s Bizarro World, Terre Haute South and host Terre Haute North played virtually the opposite game Friday that the Braves and Patriots had played a week earlier: Same score, same snappy performance, just a different winner.
The 2-0 decision this week went to the host Patriots in an 84-minute classic, winning The Glove for the Patriots after the Braves took the Conference Indiana game a week earlier.
Gunnar Langer, the architect of South’s 2-0 win last Friday, was on the mound again this week but discovered that the Patriots had taken a better approach against him. It was North’s Jackson Thoma who spun this week’s shutout.
“Both pitchers did a good job,” North coach Scott Lawson said accurately after the game.
“But we did a little bit better job [at the plate] and we made a few defensive plays to help Jackson.”
North got its first run off Langer this season in the bottom of the first inning Friday. Briar Goda singled with one out, Nate Millington beat out a bunt that was thrown away — putting runners at second and third — and Kyler Dixon hit a sacrifice fly to right field. Dixon, by the way, is a right-handed batter.
In the bottom of the third, Goda singled again with one out. South’s Brady Weidenbenner had the defensive play of the game, robbing Millington of extra bases with a diving catch in left field, but with two out Goda stole second and scored on a single — to right — by Dixon.
“The first week [against the Braves and Langer] we weren’t ready to hit,” Dixon said after the game. “We kept pulling off the ball, trying to pull everything. We worked in practice on hitting the ball to the other side.”
“It was an adjustment that we needed,” said Lawson. “We weren’t as pull-happy today.”
South had chances early against Thoma, but North catcher Cam Judson threw out a runner trying to steal in the top of the first, and after a double by Brady Wilson and a walk, the Patriots turned a double play to get their pitcher out of the second inning. The Braves also had leadoff singles in the fourth by Cam Hoke and in the fifth by Nathan Wright, but never got a runner past first — and Thoma retired the last nine Braves to close out the game.
“We’ve scored seven runs in the last five games,” coach Kyle Kraemer of the Braves said after the game.
“[Thoma] just came right at us and we had no answer . . . you’ve got to support your pitcher.” Langer, even though the Patriots hit him harder this week, still allowed just six hits and one earned run.
Thoma had signed with Salem (W.Va.) University earlier this week, but that milestone — and his previous appearances for the Patriots — got shoved into the back seat Friday.
“Obviously, this was the biggest one for sure,” he said when asked how his performances stacked up with others he’s had at North.
“I will not forget this my entire life.”
The senior right-hander gave up four hits and just one walk, striking out six, and got errorless defensive support.
“Probably my best pitch is my curveball and it wasn’t there today,” Thoma said, noting the irony of that situation, “but my changeup was on fire.”
“We had a little bit of a losing streak going on and lost some confidence,” Dixon said. “This [win] will loosen us up so we’ll be ready to play our best baseball of the year [down the stretch].”
And the trophy was significant, Thoma said.
“I’ll take a split [with the Braves] if we win The Glove,” he concluded.
