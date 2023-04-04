A couple of things were made evident Tuesday night by the high school softball game between West Vigo and host Terre Haute North, and one of those things is that neither team lacks hitters.
The Vikings started Carlea Funk, who last spring pitched them to a sectional championship, while the Patriots went with Cami Burk, who led the Patriots to the championship game of their sectional.
Final score: North 18, West Vigo 10.
Defenses contributed to some of the scoring, with half the game’s 28 runs being unearned. But mostly the score was a result of both teams stepping into the batter’s box and ripping the ball.
West Vigo had 12 hits, with every starter getting at least one. North also had 12, with Burk and Drew Bolen getting three each — and the Patriots were playing without arguably their best hitter as Kara Salmon missed the game with illness.
The Vikings scored twice in the top of the first, with Piper Beeler getting a double and Funk an RBI single.
But the Patriots answered with six in the bottom of the inning, including a three-run homer by Bolen.
West Vigo came back with four — Funk driving in two this time — but North got the lead back in the bottom of the inning with an unearned run.
The Vikings made it 7-7 in the top of the third, but the bottom of that inning proved to be decisive. Funk looked to be getting herself untracked, retiring the first two batters of the inning, but a dropped popup in short right field kept the inning alive — and the Patriots went on to add seven unearned runs.
It remained 14-7 until the sixth, when the Vikings put together a three-run inning — only to have the Patriots score their last four in the bottom of the frame.
The second thing that became evident Tuesday? The freshman class of softball players in Vigo County — including the three who started a night earlier for Terre Haute South — might be the best the local teams have enjoyed in quite a while.
North’s six-run first inning, for example, got started with a one-out double by Madi Strange off the center-field fence, and the rally — one of three innings in which the Patriots sent at least 10 batters to the plate — didn’t end until Strange came up again and hit another ball to the center-field fence only to be robbed by West Vigo’s Ariana Elkins.
Elkins, of course, is also a freshman.
Bolen is not a freshman and she led North with a 3-for-5 game that included the homer, three runs and four RBI. Burk isn’t a freshman either, but she was 3 for 4 and scored three times.
Strange and catcher Emma Morrison are ninth-graders, however, and combined to go 4 for 8 with Strange’s double, six runs and five RBI.
Funk was 2 for 2 with three RBI and Beeler 2 for 5 with a double and two runs for West Vigo, while freshmen contributing were Jaleigh Lindley (1 for 3 with two runs), Lily Krause (1 for 1 with a run), Ariana Elkins (1 for 5 with a run and an RBI) and Jaycee Elkins (1 for 4 with a run and an RBI). Lindley also pitched the last three innings, two of them scoreless.
WEST VIGO (AB-R-H-RBI) -- A.Elkins cf 5-1-1-1, Beeler 2b-1b 5-2-2-0, Lindley 1b-p 3-2-1-0, Funk p 2-0-2-3, Blevins 2b 2-1-1-0, Auten lf 4-1-1-1, Sullivan 4-1-1-1, McCalister rf 3-0-1-0, J.Elkins ss 4-1-1-1, Krause dp 1-1-1-0, Ramirez c 1-0-0-0. Totals 34-10-12-7.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (AB-R-H-RBI) -- Jukes rf 6-1-1-0, Strange 3b 5-3-2-1, Burk p 4-3-3-1, Bolen ss 5-3-3-4, Ramey cf 3-3-1-0, Morrison c 3-3-2-4, Lloyd lf 3-1-0-1, Monday 1b 2-0-0-0, Millington 2b 3-1-0-2. Totals 34-18-12-13
West Vigo 241 003 0 -- 10
Terre Haute North 617 004 x -- 18
E -- Bolen 2, Sullivan 2, J.Elkins, Auten, Monday, Beeler. LOB -- WV 9, THN 11. 2B -- Beeler, Strange. HR -- Bolen. SB -- Lindley, Woelfle (THN courtesy runner), Lloyd, Monday. SH -- Krause, Funk.
West Vigo IP H R ER BB SO
Funk (L) 3 10 14 4 4 0
Lindley 3 2 4 3 5 5
Terre Haute North IP H R ER BB SO
Burk (W) 7 12 10 7 3 3
HBP -- by Burk (Krause), by Funk (Ramey), by Funk (Millington), by Lindley (Lloyd), by Lindley (Millington). WP -- Funk 5, Burk 2, Lindley. PB -- Ramirez, Morrison. T -- 2:16.
Next -- Terre Haute North (2-1) plays Edgewood at 6 p.m. Friday at Miss Softball America in the Braves Bash. West Vigo (0-1) plays Wednesday at South Vermillion.
