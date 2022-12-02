Evansville Central opened its 2022-23 high school basketball season Friday night by holding visiting Terre Haute North to 30 points, winning 44-30 to hand the Patriots their third straight loss.
Isaac Ross led all scorers with 11 points, but no other Patriot had more than five.
The host Bears had balanced scoring, with Brady Cato getting nine points, Landyn Richason eight and Elijah Singer and Daveon Smith seven each.
North was within 10-9 after a quarter but was outscored in every period. Central opened a 26-17 lead by halftime and held off the Patriots the rest of the way.
Central goes on the road to face Vincennes Lincoln — and new coach Dave Mahurin — on Tuesday.
North, 0-3, plays its home opener next Saturday, also against the Alices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.