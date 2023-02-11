There was a normal amount of missed shots in Saturday afternoon's Decatur Central-Terre Haute North boys high school basketball game, resulting in a normal amount of potential rebound opportunities.
One of those rebound opportunities loomed much larger than all the rest, however, and Decatur Central was able to come up with it to help pull off a 61-58 comeback victory.
With the score tied at 55-55 with 2:15 left, North's Isaac Ross hit a 3-pointer to regain the lead for his team. Decatur Central's Anthony Ball, who led Beech Grove to the Class 3A state title last year, hit a pair of free throws with 2:03 left to cut the deficit to one point.
North ran a little time off the clock, but committed an ill-fated turnover with 1:20 left. The Patriots fouled K.C. Berry on a shot attempt, but the Hawk junior guard missed both free throws.
Each Patriot apparently thought one of the others was going to rebound the ball and DC's Ayden Lawson easily converted the putback to give his team the lead at 59-58.
The game wasn't over yet, though. North ran some time off the clock and called a timeout with 19.2 seconds left. An attempted 3-pointer was blocked in the final seconds and the Hawks added a token basket just before the buzzer to account for the three-point margin.
"I thought we played well for a long period of time," North coach Todd Woelfle said. "Three things killed us tonight and those were live-ball turnovers that led to easy baskets, offensive rebounds and our lack of situational awareness at times. We're getting to the point of the season where we have to correct that or it's not gonna last as long as we want to."
The Patriots got home late Friday night after an emotional one-point win at Bloomington North and showed no ill effects of that short night by jumping out to an 18-5 lead at the first stop.
"We got off to a great start and guys were sharing the ball," Woelfle said. "I thought we carried over from last night. They started pounding the ball on the post to their big kid [Ball] in the second half. He caused us a lot of problems, but we adjusted defensively and they had some big 3s.
"We couldn't come up with timely rebounds and that was the fine line between winning and losing."
Playing for his fifth different high school in his nomadic career, Ball finished with 26 points, including 10 of 13 free throws. His free-throw numbers were interesting, considering he made more than North attempted (eight).
Ball had eight points as the Hawks opened the second half on a a 13-2 run, cutting North's lead to 20-18.
Alex Ross hit a pair of treys in the final two minutes of the half and the Patriots clung to a 30-25 lead at intermission.
Kavish Reddy scored seven points in the third period, while Alex Ross added five, as North was able to slightly increase its advantage to 47-41 at the final stop.
DC scored the first seven points of the final period to take its first lead at 48-47. North got a pair of free throws from Scott and a Jayden Wayt basket to regain the lead at 51-48.
The teams jockeyed back and forth until another pair of Ball free throws tied the score at 55-55.
Alex Ross hit 5 of 7 treys to lead North with 19 points, while Reddy added 13 and Scott had 11.
Berry added 10 points for Decatur Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.