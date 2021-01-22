Terre Haute North held visiting Clay City to 31% shooting from the field and had a 3-to-1 rebounding ratio over the Eels in posting a 51-31 victory in nonconference high school basketball Friday night.
It was the sixth straight win for the Patriots in an annual series started by former Oakland City teammates Todd Woelfle, coach of the Patriots, and former Clay City coach Vance Edmondson that often benefits the Eels as much or more than it does the Patriots, although . . .
“We needed a win,” Woelfle said afterward, “after a disappointing loss [at Northview] on Tuesday.”
North broke away from a 4-4 tie with an 11-0 first-quarter run Friday, Mahki Johnson getting two baskets and four other Patriots scoring.
The Eels got back with 17-9 at the first stop, and when North didn’t score for almost three minutes in the second quarter the visitors were within five points after Levi Adams hit a 3-pointer. Mark Hankins hit back-to-back 3-pointers at that point, however, and North’s lead was never again less than 10 points.
“We played last night [a home win over Dugger Union] and we did not play with a lot of intensity [then],” coach Chris Ames of the Eels said afterward. “[Tonight] I thought we battled, and at times we did real well . . . but you can’t let [the Patriots] have open shots.”
Clay City didn’t score again in the first half after Levi Adams’ trey, and it was 26-12 at intermission and 40-20 heading into the fourth quarter.
Johnson had 15 points and 10 rebounds in three quarters of play for North, and was even with the Eels in rebounds after those three periods. Hankins added 12 points and five assists, and Colin Frank and Nas McNeal combined for 10 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.
“Defensively, we were decent in the first half,” Woelfle said. “Offensively, we still have a lot of work to do. We don’t get anything easy.”
Levi Adams had eight points and four assists for Clay City, while Zach Swearingen hit a pair of 3-pointers and Nolan Harris had five points and a team-leading four rebounds.
The Eels, who have had more than their share of COVID-19 issues, play their third game in as many nights on Saturday.
“We didn’t start [practicing] until Dec. 1 [because of quarantines],” said Ames, whose team has also battled several injuries. “Tonight was the first time we’ve had all 11 guys we wanted.
“We’ve been a little bit behind,” Ames continued, “so we have to grow each night . . . [playing North] gives [the Eels] an opportunity to play a team like we used to have to — we were in the same sectional with North every other year for awhile — and it’s a good opportunity for them.”
Friday was Senior Night for North, and Patriot senior managers Zach Miller and Elijah Wallace were in uniform. Wallace saw no action — “He was dressed for success with the girls,” Woelfle said — but Miller grabbed a rebound and launched two unsuccessful 3-point attempts in the final two minutes.
