Terre Haute North's first victory of the 2022-23 boys high school basketball season Saturday night (after the Patriots' 0-3 start) seemed to indicate that half the equation is on its way to being solved.
Defense, in the 51-37 win over visiting Vincennes Lincoln that opened North's home season, just about where it needs to be. Offense? Not yet.
North shot 33% from the field for the game, although things did get better after a 3-for-17 first quarter. But the visiting Alices weren't much better, and also had 12 turnovers to just five for the Patriots.
"This group needed a win," coach Todd Woelfle said after the game, "for many reasons. Our goal this week, every day, was to get better.
"We were much better defensively tonight," the coach continued, "and we got ourselves in a position to score. We didn't convert those chances at a percentage coach Woelfle would prefer, but it's progress."
Vincennes, still winless but showing considerable improvement under first-year coach and Wabash Valley veteran Dave Mahurin, had a first-half scoring drought that kept the Alices in chase mode the rest of the game.
"We can shoot it -- if you let us," Mahurin said afterward, "and Todd's kids got into our shooters."
The Alices had a 6-2 lead near the midway point of that first quarter -- in which the two teams combined to make just 20% of their field goal attempts -- but then went nearly 10 minutes without scoring again.
A 3-pointer by Alex Ross was North's second basket of the game, and the Patriots had a 7-6 lead after a steal by Kam Baker and a pass by Jalen Wayt led to a layup for Isaac Ross. Chris Owens got the first five points of the second quarter -- another Baker steal setting up another layup -- and Sam Glotzbach got a three-point play after an offensive rebound. A basket by Jack Halls finished a 15-0 run that had the home team ahead 17-6.
It should probably be mentioned that Glotzbach, Baker and Owens were the eighth, ninth and 10th players used by the Patriots.
"Depth is one of our strengths," Woelfle said, "and everyone who played tonight [every Patriot on the roster except injured Damon Sturm] made a positive contribution."
North's lead was 39-21 when Ethan Scott hit a free throw early in the fourth quarter, but the Alices made things a little interesting with a 10-1 run that cut the lead to 40-31. Owens provided another spark at that point, stealing the ball for a layup and then assisting on a 3-pointer by Isaac Ross.
Owens and Alex Ross were North's leading scorers with 10 points each. Baker and Bryson Carpenter didn't score, but Carpenter led the team with six rebounds and Baker had three steals and two assists.
Gus McCrary came off the bench to get 10 points and 10 rebounds for Vincennes, with Joel Sanders also scoring 10.
"Everybody's been real happy and real nice [about the Alices' improvement, with two of their four losses by a total of three points], but that's because they don't know how good they could be," Mahurin said. "We've got to figure out that we've got to play harder."
- Baseball team recognized -- Members of the 1983 North baseball team, which lost to Fort Wayne Northrop in the state championship game, plus coach Don Jennings and assistant coach Steve Moore, were recognized at the conclusion of the junior varsity game.
