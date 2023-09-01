On paper, Friday night’s football game at Terre Haute North looked like a mismatch as the Class 5A No. 4-ranked Bloomington South Panthers took on the winless Patriots.
Paper isn’t always correct, but in this instance things worked out as they seemed they would.
North was held without a first down in the first half, while Bloomington South scored on each possession in taking a 59-0 lead at intermission.
The Panthers finished up with a 66-0 win to improve to 3-0 on the season.
The Panthers scored five touchdowns in the opening period on a pair of runs, a pair of passes and a fumble recovery in the end zone.
The second quarter saw Bloomington South score on a punt return on the second play of the period, and follow that up with two more touchdown passes and a field goal.
Reserves played almost all of the second half for the victors, who got a touchdown run in the third period.
North finally got its offense untracked in the final period, picking up four first downs — mostly through the air.
Quarterback Harrison Wetzel hit Mason Tabor and freshman tight end Dalton Hersman for first downs.
Both teams will have rivalry games next week, as Bloomington South hosts Bloomington North and Terre Haute North hosts Terre Haute South.
Ironically, Indiana State plays at Indiana that same night.
Bl. South 35 24 7 0 — 66
TH North 0 0 0 0 — 0
BS — Adams 35 run (Taylor kick)
BS — Alley 5 run (Taylor kick)
BS — Shaevitz 9 pass from Alley (Taylor kick)
BS — Ridner fumble recovery in end zone (Taylor kick)
BS — Black 27 pass from Alley (Taylor kick)
BS — Waldon 53 punt return (Taylor kick)
BS — Black 31 pass from Alley (Taylor kick)
BS — Moore 41 pass from Thompson (Taylor kick)
BS — FG Taylor 29
BS — Perez 38 run (Wilkensen kick)
Next — Terre Haute North (0-3 overall, 0-1 Conference Indiana) will play host to crosstown-rival Terre Haute South at 7 p.m. next Friday. That same night, Bloomington South (3-0, 1-0) will welcome Bloomington North to its field.
