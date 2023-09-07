The 2013 high school football season was a big topic this week at both Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South.
The Patriots were 10-3 in 2013 — with a junior lineman named Michael Ghant — and got all the way to the Class 5A semistate before losing to eventual champion Indianapolis Cathedral.
The Braves were 2-8 and lost their last seven games in 2013 (although they would recover for a 10-2 season the following year).
Throw those records out the window! One of South's two victories came in the second week of the season, a 28-24 decision over the Patriots.
Ghant is now the first-year coach at his alma mater, and he's using that 2013 game to emphasize to his players that anything can happen in this rivalry.
Tim Herrin was a first-year head coach of the Braves in 2013 and he's using that game as an example for his 2023 team that the pregame favorite is not guaranteed to win.
Because even though both teams enter Friday's 7 p.m. game at North with 0-3 records, the visiting Braves are the ones who are favored. South's losses have been to sixth-ranked Plainfield, Floyd Central and fifth-ranked Bloomington North. None of those teams has lost to an Indiana team — Floyd Central lost to Louisville St. Xavier — and the Braves feel they should have won at least two of the three games.
North has faced two undefeated teams — Northview and second-ranked Bloomington South — too, but also suffered a 38-10 loss to an Indianapolis Attucks team the Patriots had dominated in 2022.
"Their record is as good as ours is, but they've been in close games," Ghant said of the Braves this week. "They play hard … their record doesn't show how good they are."
If there's anything predictable about North-South football, it's physical play. And each team is blessed with a captain and defensive leader who can set the tone for his team in that area.
"He's always flying to the ball," Ghant said of his senior outside linebacker Connor Sconce. "He leads by example and he's starting to get vocal. He's the one who's always fired up."
"He's a big hitter and he's all over the field," Herrin said of senior safety Nic Yatsko. "He was all-conference last year … and not many safeties make tackles in the backfield on bubble screens [like he does]."
Neither player is happy about how the season has started, but both are looking forward to the rest of it.
"Most teams would let [a frustrating 0-3 start] hold them down," Yatsko said this week, "but we're taking it as a learning experience. We just need to play to the final buzzer."
"We knew it wasn't going to be a perfect year," said Sconce, whose team has 14 sophomores among its 22 starters. "It's been tough, but we've been progressing better."
As captains, the two players know what their job is in a situation like they're facing.
"I lead the team, make sure everyone is in the right spot," Yatsko said. "Keep the heads up, and try to be a coach on the field as best I can."
"I'm basically the rah-rah guy," Sconce said. "Keep everybody's heads up . . . and also make sure everyone is passing their classes. One of our goals this year is a 3.0 [team grade-point average]."
The lessons of 2013 have sunk in, both players indicated.
"The North-South game can go either way," Yatsko said. "It's a great game every year, and you've just got to go out and play."
"We're feeling good," Sconce said, "and [the Braves are] 0-3 too."
