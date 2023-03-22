The memories are still fresh for Linton's Miners, who are out to make amends this weekend.
Memories of 2019, when Linton faltered late and lost to Andrean in the Class 2A high school basketball championship game, and memories of 2020, when the Miners seemed to be on their way to another state finals but were stopped by the COVID-19 cancellation of the rest of the tournament just as regionals were about to begin.
The current Linton seniors were freshmen back in 2020 and Joey Hart — already a starter then — is happy to have another chance.
"[The 2020 cancellation] makes you value it a little bit more," Hart said this week as he and his teammates prepared to meet Fort Wayne Blackhawk in the Class 2A championship game at 12:45 p.m. Saturday in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, "because you never know when it can be taken away."
"I remember getting ready to get on the bus to go to Southridge [for the 2020 regional]," said fellow senior Nathan Frady, "and we found out it was canceled."
Frady was a freshman then and not a member of the varsity team. But his brother Caleb was a senior — thus a junior on the runner-up team — who ended his high school career in limbo. "He never got a chance to lose his last game," is how Nathan put it this week. "He never got closure."
"That kind of hurt badly," added senior Wrigley Franklin, still a junior varsity player in 2020. "So much talent, so much potential [on the 2020 team] . . . a prime example of being grateful for the opportunity [this weekend]."
Logan Webb had started getting a little bit of playing time as a freshman in 2020.
"It definitely hurt [not getting to continue in the tournament that season]," he said this week. "We got cheated out of that one . . . but pain's what gets you to where you are now. You learn from it."
"We knew we had a really good chance [in 2020]," fellow senior Jaxon Walker agreed. "But [in supporting Webb's contention] we all worked together and used that extended time [in the spring of 2020] to benefit us."
Webb was also in the stands as an eighth-grader in 2019. Tucker Hayes was a starting guard and the No. 2 scorer on the Miners that season, and he's now one of the volunteer coaches on the Miner staff. He's also Webb's half-brother.
"I felt for him. There were a lot of great players on that [2019] team," Webb said.
Hayes is also providing some inspiration for the current team.
"Knowing Tucker has been a really good experience," senior Hunter Gennicks said. "He has a lot of good advice and mentorship."
Junior reserve (and junior varsity legend) Jamison Fields also has an older brother, Jackson, who was a freshman in 2019 and a sophomore on the 2020 team. "He wasn't playing on the varsity yet [in 2020]," Jamison said this week, "but I felt bad for those other guys. I think they could've won it all."
Walker, like many of his classmates, was in the cheer block in 2019 and looks forward to being part of that atmosphere again.
"The most exciting, upbeat atmosphere I've ever been a part of," he said.
"Knowing that LeBron [James] has dunked on that court [at Gainbridge Fieldhouse] . . . it's going to be awesome," added freshman Jackson Miller.
Another Miner freshman has experienced the atmosphere in a different season and he has good feelings about this Saturday.
"It'll be the same as it was in football," said Paul Oliver, who was on the sidelines soaking up the atmosphere when his father, Brian Oliver, coached the state championship Miners in 2016.
