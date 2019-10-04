Pass-happy, high-tempo Coyotes will test ISU secondary

Indiana State's football team did some good things defensively in the four-game nonconference portion of the Sycamores' season. Among the statistics that jump out? The Sycamores lead the Missouri Valley Football Conference in pass defense at just 167.8 yards per game allowed.
Ah, but there's a catch. Only one team in the league that has played four games (Missouri State played only three nonconference contests), had fewer passing attempts against them than the Sycamores have had.
You can place part of the credit to an ISU front seven that has been active and aggressive with 10 sacks and with pressure beyond the sacks. But you can also attribute ISU's good pass defense numbers to the fact that the Sycamores have primarily faced run-oriented opponents or teams with their quarterback situation in flux.
The former was true of Kansas and especially Eastern Kentucky. The latter was true for Eastern Illinois. Dayton was the only team that threw frequently against the Sycamores — and they rolled up 251 yards en route to a 42-35 victory over ISU on Sept. 7.
Today, ISU was get it's first true test against a pass-happy offense as the Sycamores begin Missouri Valley Football Conference action at 3 p.m. today at South Dakota.
The Coyotes (1-3) love to chuck it. With standout quarterback Austin Simmons? Who can blame them? The Coyotes average 309 passing yards per game, easily the most yardage gained in the air by any MVFC team. And it's not just the quality of yards, but the quantity of plays South Dakota runs to get there. South Dakota has attempted 177 passes, completing 124. The Coyotes have completed more passes than all but one team in the league have attempted.
They do this through Simmons — who already had 1,211 yards and nine touchdown passes — and receivers Randy Baker (18 catches, 156 yards) and Caleb Vander Esch (16, 205, 2 TD). They run a hurry-up offense that will keep everyone on the ISU defense on their toes.
"We practice two-minute everyday, but it's not the same because it's not all game long, but we do practice it. That's the style of offense [for USD] — to go fast," Mallory said. "It's different under the lights with the bullets flying. You try to simulate the game as best you can and how fast they play. We have to be extremely disciplined and we have to communicate. Last year? There was 106 plays the defense played [against USD], so we have to play a lot of guys."
The ISU secondary is looking forward to the challenge. While the overall pass numbers look good, there are signs of vulnerability beneath the raw numbers. Of the 72 first downs ISU has allowed, 35 have come via the pass. Kansas threw consistently in its game-winning, fourth-quarter drive in the opener too.
"As a DB, you look forward to playing a team like this because you get more a chance to make plays, but we don't worry about the other team. It's about us. We're going to focus on our technique and not worry about their speed or tempo. If we can do that? We can show everyone what the Indiana State defense is all about," ISU cornerback Mekhi Ware said.
On the other side of the ball, ISU (2-2) will have to live life without quarterback Ryan Boyle, who tore his ACL early in the contest against Eastern Illinois on Sept. 21. Kurtis Wilderman relieved Boyle in that contest.
The Coyotes' defensive weakness is its own secondary as South Dakota has given up a whopping 387.2 yards per game — though the Coyotes' pass defense did recover in its 14-6 win at Northern Colorado on Sept. 21, allowing only 186 yards. ISU, which has had a 63-37 percent balance in favor of the run so far, knows it has to achieve balance to be successful.
"The thing we've got to do? When you look back to a year ago. Jaquan Keys got hurt — he was the leading rusher and touchdown gainer. In the next game? We threw for 350 yards and threw to eight different guys and Titus [McCoy] and Ryan [Boyle] each ran for 100 yards [a 54-51 triple overtime win over South Dakota at Memorial Stadium]. We have great players. We have to pick up the offense without Ryan," Mallory said.
ISU should get left guard Isaiah Edwards back for the game after he missed the final two nonconference games. Wide receiver Dakota Caton is expected to miss the game with continuing concussion symptoms.
ISU at South Dakota
Time, place — Today 3 p.m. at the DakotaDome, Vermillion, S.D.
Radio — WIBQ-FM 97.9.
Web — ESPN+.
Records — ISU 2-2, USD 1-3.
Last games — ISU defeated Eastern Illinois 16-6 and USD won 14-6 at Northern Colorado on Sept. 21.
Series — USD leads 3-2.
Last meeting — ISU defeated USD 54-51 in triple overtime in Terre Haute in 2018. ISU has never won at USD.
Next — ISU hosts Western Illinois and USD plays at Missouri State on Oct. 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.