If there’s one thing that’s well-known about the Parke Heritage volleyball team, it’s that senior Atlantis Clendenin is one of the most fearsome hitters in the Wabash Valley.
Clendenin’s power was evident during the season opening match for the Wolves against West Vigo at Parke Heritage Middle School (the former Turkey Run High School) on Monday, but it’s not the only defining characteristic Parke Heritage’s team has.
Depth was also made clear, especially via Parke Heritage’s excellent serving, as the Wolves earned a 3-1 victory over the Vikings.
Clendenin had 21 kills and was dominant at times, but the Wolves’ 22 service aces in the match had just as big an impact as the inability to get the ball over the net was demoralizing at times for West Vigo.
“We have some girls who stepped at the service line and did an excellent job for us,” Parke Heritage coach Samantha Gregg said.
Clendenin was credited with 7 aces, but equally impressive was junior Kailyn McKinney, who sent difficult-to-receive heaters just over the top of the net. She was credited with 5 aces.
Parke Heritage’s serving prowess was clear in the first set, though not at first. West Vigo’s Jayci Scott served the ball well herself to start, with two aces out of the first three points as the Vikings took the early lead.
Trailing 8-6, McKinney got her service turn. She had four aces in a 13-0 Parke Heritage surge. Lexi Jones completed the set with a pair of aces in a 6-0 run as the Wolves romped in the opening set.
Up 19-10 in the second set, it seemed the Wolves were on their way to a sweep, but that’s when West Vigo presented the best version of themselves. A 9-2 run, including two aces by Emma Fulford, closed the gap to two and West Vigo ultimately tied the set at 24. Parke Heritage demonstrated the down side of power as they over-hit some kill attempts and two of those helped the Vikings earn a 27-25 win in set two.
“We talked about it in the huddle and we talked about it several times in the match. If we get those consecutive runs, if we get that momentum, we get confidence and we started talking more. The biggest thing we took away from this was communication. They need to communicate and need to get each other excited,” West Vigo coach Cameron Porter said.
That was the high point for the Vikings as the Wolves controlled the final two sets. A 16-1 run by the Wolves – once again with McKinney and Jones serving – was all Parke Heritage needed for a 25-9 set three win.
Parke Heritage took a 9-1 lead in set four and never looked back in a 25-8 set and game clincher.
Cierra Marrs had 48 assists for West Vigo. Scott had 15 digs, 8 assists and 4 aces.
Regardless of the outcome, it was one of the first spectator events either school has participated in since the COVID-19 crisis began in March. Both teams were thankful to play at all.
“It’s been great to see all of the people to watch us play. I’m glad we have precautions [in place] to help us play,” Porter said.
“It’s such a blessing. We’re so thankful to be in this gym tonight,” Gregg said.
West Vigo gets back at it on Tuesday as it hosts Clay City. Parke Heritage next hosts Attica on Thursday.
