After a quarter of the championship game of the Class 2A Greencastle Sectional for girls high school basketball, it appeared Gloria Brewer of the host Tiger Cubs could be on her way to a legendary night.
But although Parke Heritage held Brewer to 26 points and eight rebounds — both numbers at or below her averages — the Wolves couldn't overcome a slow offensive start, a 21-5 turnover differential and some eventual help for Brewer and ended their season with a 54-32 loss.
Brewer had accounted for every Greencastle point as the Tiger Cubs took a 13-4 lead in the first quarter. Maybe the first one-and-done player in Indiana girls basketball history — she was homeschooled until her senior year, in which she's among the state's scoring and rebounding leaders — she had scored seven points herself, assisted on the other two baskets (which included a 3-pointer and a three-point play) and had three steals and a blocked shot too.
The Parke Heritage defenders — Cate O'Brien until foul trouble, then a group effort — held Brewer to 4-of-14 shooting the next two periods, however, and the Wolves made their move in the second quarter.
With Raegan Ramsay and Emma Simpson scoring six points each and combining for nine rebounds (five by Ramsay), Parke Heritage crept within 20-18 at halftime. But after failing to score on a couple of third-quarter possessions, the Wolves had the roof cave in on them.
Greencastle's Evelyn Briones hit a 3-pointer for the first second-half points. Simpson answered with a basket for Parke Heritage, but Briones hit three more from long range, the Wolves continued to make turnovers — several of the baffling variety — and Brewer chimed in with two baskets of her own. It added up to a 16-0 run and a 39-20 lead for the Tiger Cubs, and Parke Heritage was never closer than 16 points after that.
"It wasn't pretty," Parke Heritage coach Mark Harper said afterward. "We struggled with execution, especially early, and [the Tiger Cubs] hit shots."
Holding Brewer to 33% shooting wasn't nearly enough, Harper indicated.
"She's such a good passer as well [as a scorer]," the coach said, "and they had players who stepped up." Briones, for example, more than doubled her average with an 18-point game.
Ramsay was the offensive highlight for Parke Heritage, hitting 9 of 11 shots from the field and scoring 19 points to go with nine rebounds. Simpson had nine points and nine rebounds and Reaghan Benjamin had a game-high 10 rebounds.
The good news? Those players are underclassmen. All the Wolves are underclassmen, including a girl who was injured before the season started but who would probably have been a starter. Expect Parke Heritage to make postseason noise the next couple of years.
"Going into this season we had one returning starter [Simpson, a freshman starter a year ago]," Harper said, "and we still picked up 20 wins, a school record, along the way."
