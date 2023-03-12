Using a boxing analogy, when a fighter gets knocked down in the first round by an opponent he knows is tough, he must get back on his feet, shake off the shock and quickly find motivation to do better in order to emerge with his hand raised in victory.
In boys high school basketball Saturday inside Greenfield-Central's Dellen Automotive Gymnasium, that's basically what Parke Heritage did against Northeastern in their Class 2A regional matchup.
Coach Rich Schelsky's Wolves fell behind 16-6 late in the first quarter, rallied to seize a six-point lead by halftime and knocked off (out?) their foe 58-48 to advance into next Saturday's semistate round.
Helping their cause were tremendous shooting accuracy from the whole team — 20 of 28 from the field (71.4 percent), 8 of 11 from 3-point range (72.7 percent) and 10 of 14 on free throws (71.4 percent) — and 18 points from sophomore Ren Harper, who didn't miss any of his seven field-goal attempts (including three from beyond the long-range arc).
Harper, who also grabbed six rebounds and blocked two shots, received more-than-adequate offensive support from Treigh Schelsky with 15 points and Max Dowd and B.T. Luce with 11 apiece. Dowd went 5 for 6 from the field and Luce 3 for 5.
As for freshman guard Schelsky, he was the team's leading scorer for the season at 18.6 points per game entering Saturday, so the Knights paid particularly close defensive attention to him. But he still contributed five field goals and five free throws.
Northeastern rattled off the first seven points on a pair of inside baskets by Carson Terrell sandwiched around a 3-pointer from Grant Luebbe. After the Wolves tickled the nets a couple times, the Knights from Fountain City built their 16-6 advantage, culminating with a 3 by substitute Michael Henry III.
Two mid-range jumpers by young Schelsky cut Parke Heritage's deficit to 16-10 by the end of the first period, then he converted a driving basket through traffic to make the score 16-12 to open the second period. Midway through the quarter, the Wolves pulled within 19-18.
A Harper trey from the left corner, followed by a Harper blocked shot at the other end of the court, followed by a Luce 3 from the right wing, gave Parke Heritage its first lead at 24-21 with 4:13 to go before halftime.
Northeastern would never lead again.
Coach Schelsky's bunch took its 29-23 advantage into the second half . . . and proceeded to enjoy its second-best shooting quarter of the afternoon, going 7 for 8 from the field and padding its cushion to 47-34 after Harper's second trifecta of the frame. (The Wolves had connected on 8 of 9 field-goal attempts in the second quarter.)
Officials called three personal fouls on Parke Heritage in the opening 50 seconds of the fourth period, but Northeastern could not creep any closer than nine points down the stretch. Before you knew it, one by one, the Wolves were cutting down the nets to symbolize the school's first regional championship since 2021 when the Wolves lost to Fort Wayne Blackhawk in the Class 2A state championship game.
Terrell finished as Northeastern's only double-digit scorer with 12 points. Another statistic worth noting, Parke Heritage outrebounded the Knights 22-14.
"We shot the ball real well from the field," coach Schelsky told the Tribune-Star during the postgame celebration. "We had to. [The Knights] are so good at what they do. They come at you all game with a lot of [defensive] pressure and some things that our guys hadn't seen before.
"We knew going into the game that we had a to shoot the ball well. We knew if we got some opportunities, we had to cash in and make 'em. Our guys really stepped up."
The veteran coach also mentioned that the Knights following Treigh Schelsky (his son, if you haven't figured that out by now) so closely on the court created a "pick your poison" situation for them.
"Our guys in the corners [mainly Harper, Dowd and Luce], they were ready and they knocked them down," Rich Schelsky added.
"Ren had a big game. Ren's a great player. He's had some ups and downs as a sophomore [averaging 10.7 ppg entering the regional], but he's been big time in the postseason. Obviously, he's one of the reasons we're still playing [in the state tournament]."
Harper noted that he and the rest of the squad went through a practice Thursday in Dellen Automotive Gymnasium and he could tell he would like it from a shooting perspective because of how well it is lit.
"I just wanted to win," he said after slicing off his piece of the net Saturday. "I knew we had a great opportunity to do something for our community and our team."
Asked how the Wolves reacted to falling behind 16-6, Harper replied that they increased their intensity.
"We got off to a slow start and we knew we had to come out and compete," he emphasized.
"It's hard to simulate what [the Knights] do during practice," coach Schelsky explained. "I think they smacked us in the mouth early [not literally] and we had to kinda get that little jolt and understand what was coming at us."
Regarding next Saturday's opponent and location for the semistate, Rich Schelsky said the IHSAA will announce that for all regional winners at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.